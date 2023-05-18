The Gwinnett County Board of Education went ahead with adopting a new health curriculum without including a proposed new sex education curriculum that has generated controversy for months.
The decision means there will be a split in the district's health and sex education curriculums despite GCPS's original plan to use one provider for both. HealthSmart will be used for the health curriculum while Choosing the Best will remain the district's sex education curriculum for now.
There was some confusion among board members about whether there would be a year where GCPS had no sex education curriculum as well as what the timeline would be for selecting a new curriculum. District staff confirmed to board members, however, that GCPS is expected to continue using Choosing the Best, which has been GCPS' sex education curriculum for more than 20 years.
Last month, board members expressed an interest in splitting the district's health and sex education curriculums. That idea was that it would allow GCPS to adopt a general health curriculum, which it hasn't had, while starting over on the review of a proposed sex education curriculum.
The controversy surrounding the proposed sex education curriculum, which also would have been provided by HealthSmart, has largely centered around whether it did enough to promote abstinence — which is a key part of Choosing The Best — as well as concerns about lessons dealing gender identity and images in textbooks.
GCPS staff members have said in the past that HealthSmart would provide a more holistic curriculum, butt parents who are opposed to changing the sex ed curriculum have pointed to a decline in sexually transmitted disease and teen pregnancy rates in Gwinnett County while Choosing The Best has been in place.
Board Vice-Chairman Steve Knudsen and board member Mary Kay Murphy said they hoped the district would use the latest version of Choosing the Best.
Meanwhile, board member Adrienne Simmons said she is looking forward to the beginning of the review process for a sex education curriculum.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
