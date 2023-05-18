DSC_0510.JPG

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts answers a question about the district's proposed health district as county school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson listens.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

The Gwinnett County Board of Education went ahead with adopting a new health curriculum without including a proposed new sex education curriculum that has generated controversy for months.

The decision means there will be a split in the district's health and sex education curriculums despite GCPS's original plan to use one provider for both. HealthSmart will be used for the health curriculum while Choosing the Best will remain the district's sex education curriculum for now.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.