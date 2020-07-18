The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the district's nearly $2.35 billion fiscal year 2021 budget Thursday night.
This is mainly considered a continuation budget due to reductions in state funding created by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic's impact on the state's economy. The district is expecting to see a $118 million in state funding because of austerity cuts that legislators included in the state budget.
"We are having some difficult challenges from a financial perspective as state revenue will be decreasing from the current year due to the austerity reductions," Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron told board members. "We're using two funding sources to help aid us in balancing the general fund budget: the one-time federal funds related to the CARES Act and a portion of the district's rainy day funds."
Gwinnett County Public Schools based its budget on a projection that about 181,250 students would be enrolled in the district during the 2020-2021 school year.
Although the budget does not include any new bells and whistles, so to speak, for the district because of the pandemic's impact on state funding, there will be funding for a step increase for district employees. School system officials have pointed out that furloughs will not be employed to make ends meet because of the reduction in state funding.
"On the expenditure side, there is no reduction in services or personnel, no furlough days and we were able to provide a step," Heffron said. "Unfortunately, we were not able to look at any improvements to put into the budget, but we did present a balanced budget."
