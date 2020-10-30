Gwinnett County avoided losing power at any of its early voting sites in the hours after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the county on Thursday.
They were not so lucky on Friday — the last day of early voting — when the power went out at one early voting site located at, ironically, a place which has "lucky" in its name.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said the polling site at Lucky Shoals Park on Norcross lost power overnight and, as a result, was not able to open until 8:10 a.m. Friday. Power was eventually restored shortly before noon.
Voting still took place at the early voting site while the power was out, even if it did start late, however. It was just being done in a bit of an old-fashioned way.
Sorenson said poll workers issued emergency hand-marked ballots throughout the power outage. There was an issue with the gymnasium where early voting had been taking place being too dark and unsafe for people to use until the sun had risen enough to provide natural light.
Ballots were being issued from the foyer of the facility.
Voting was able to proceed normally once the power was restored, Sorenson said.
