Kirk Brown of Gwinnett County is among 30 new troopers who will report to one of the 52 patrol posts throughout the state.
After 32 weeks of intense training, the Georgia State Patrol graduated its 107th Trooper School on Jan. 10 at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Brown will report to Post 51 in Gwinnett County.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Gov. Brian Kemp was the keynote speaker and issued the Oath of Office at the graduation ceremony. Colonel Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the department of public safety, and Capt. Joshua Lamb, director of training, also gave remarks.
Trooper Cadets spend 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks in field training. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council requires all peace officers receive a minimum of 400 hours of Basic Mandate Training.
At the completion of Trooper School, the newly graduated trooper cadets received more than 1,500 hours of training, including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation and various other training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.