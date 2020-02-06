Gwinnett's Republican congressmen, as well as both of Georgia's senators, reveled in the U.S. Senate's votes to acquit President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges leveled against him Wednesday afternoon.
The Republicans argued that impeachment was less about allegations of trying to financial pressure officials in the Ukraine to provide information on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and more about undoing Trump's 2016 election.
“In America we believe in the rule of law. In America, we believe in due process," Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said. "In America, we believe anyone has a right to a fair trial. In America, we believe anyone is innocent until proven guilty. However, House Democrats violated each of these foundational precepts in using the impeachment process as a partisan political weapon.”
The Senate votes on each of the two articles of impeachment — on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — fell largely along partisan lines.
"We’ve heard enough," U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., said on Twitter after the vote. "This partisan impeachment is over with President Trump’s acquittal. Let’s keep the power to elect the president with the American people. Now it’s time to get back to work."
The impeachment process began, however, in the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of last year, where the articles of impeachment were also approved along party lines in the Democrat-controlled chamber.
The House establishes and passes articles of impeachment, but it is the Senate which determines whether the president should be removed from office based on those articles.
Two of Gwinnett's three U.S. representatives are Republicans, and both of them praised the end of the impeachment process after the Senate's vote.
“From start to finish, this impeachment has been an ugly and unfortunate series of events,” U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall said. “I’m glad that this political sideshow has finally come to an end. My hope is that now Congress will get back to work and use what little time it has left to pass meaningful legislation that will benefit all Americans.”
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., was more straightforward in his support of Trump as he responded on Facebook to the Senate's decision. Hice also took a swipe at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's tearing up of Trump's State of the Union Address speech at the end of the president's remarks to Congress on Tuesday night.
"The nightmare is over. The President is exonerated," Hice said. "We knew from the beginning President Donald Trump did nothing wrong — the call transcript told us on day one. Democrats dragged Americans through an unnecessary, divisive drama. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, let's tear up impeachment and get back to work."
The one Democrat among Gwinnett's three U.S. representatives, Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., did not comment publicly on the acquittal after the votes, but he had predicted the decision over the weekend in a post on his office's Twitter account.
"The upcoming vote to acquit by senators who admit that Trump's conduct was improper, will give Trump the green light to continue soliciting foreign influence to help him win re-election," Johnson said in a tweet posted on Sunday.
