Wednesday's vote in the U.S. House of Representative to impeach President Donald Trump split the chamber along party lines, so it isn't too surprising that Gwinnett's three congressmen were divided on the matter.
U.S. Reps. Rob woodall and Jody Hice, each R-Ga., voted against impeaching the president, but Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., whose district includes southern Gwinnett, voted in favor of it.
The matter now heads to the U.S. Senate for an impeachment trial.
“Impeaching a duly elected president is a serious undertaking that demands fairness, careful examination, and bipartisan support,” Woodall said in a statement. “The majority party in the House violated these principles and made a mockery of our Constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight.
"In the end, the only thing bipartisan about impeachment was the opposition to it. I am confident that the Senate will treat this process with more sincerity and bring conclusion to this saga. Perhaps, then, we can return to our promised work on behalf of the American people.”
Trump has become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives, joining Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson in that small group.
Democrats in the House were pushing to impeach Trump on articles of impeachment pertaining to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. CNN reported each article passed with 230 Democrats supporting them and 197 Republicans opposing them.
“President Trump’s attempt to sabotage the 2020 election is a clear and present danger on our democracy," Johnson said on the House floor during the debate on impeachment. "We the people know this, and more Americans support impeachment today than at any time since Richard Nixon’s final weeks in office. We know that it’s wrong to enlist the help of foreigners in interfering in our elections.
"We know it’s wrong to cheat. And we know what’s at stake. It’s not just that our elections were attacked, our elections are under attack right now."
Not all Democrats supported impeachment, however.
Three Democrats sided with Republicans in voting against the article dealing with impeachment and two Democrats voted against the article dealing with abuse of power.
But Hice accused Democrats of refusing to work with Trump at any point during his administration, culminating in the effort to impeach him this fall. He also took aim at the case Democrats built for impeaching the president.
“Rather than working with the President, House Democrats have squandered an entire year, wasting countless opportunities to enact positive change for America," Hice said in a statement. "Instead, their energies and resources have been fixated on a vendetta against the President – an endless cycle of wild allegations and partisan witch-hunt investigations.
“Once the impeachment charade began, my Democrat colleagues haphazardly bounced from accusation to accusation – each new charge lacking the evidence to back it up. They’ve based their indictment of the President on presumption, hearsay, and policy disagreements, none of which builds a convincing or compelling case for removing him from office."