There were 90 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 in Georgia in the last 24 hours — including five new cases in Gwinnett — as the number of Georgians who have died from the disease jumped to a total of 10, state health officials announced Thursday.
The number of confirmed cases in the state is now at 287 as testing by both the state and commercial labs ramps up. There are now 12 confirmed cases in Gwinnett County.
The state has conducted 508 tests for COVID-19, and commercial labs have conducted another 1,323 tests.
Fulton has, by far, the highest number of confirmed cases, with a total of 66. It is followed by Cobb (37 cases), Bartow (26), DeKalb (22) and Dougherty (20) among the five largest totals seen in Georgia.
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has seen its number of confirmed cases skyrocket. On Wednesday, state officials said that county had only seven confirmed cases, tying it with Gwinnett at the time as the seventh highest total in the state. In the last 24 hours, however, two women died at a hospital in Albany.
Men make up 53% of all COVID-19 cases Georgia, with women making up another 46% The gender of 1% of patients with COVID-19 have not been identified.
Meanwhile, people in the 18-59 age group make up 46% of confirmed cases in Georgia, the percentage for any age group. People in the 60 and over age group make up 35% of all cases, which is down from 39% on Wednesday.
Newborns to 17-year-olds make up 1% of all cases. The ages of another 18% of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 is not known, according to state data.
There are six cases in Georgia where the county of residents is listed as "unknown" in the latest data. As for the other cases where the county of residence is known, the breakdown is:
• Cherokee: 16
• Gwinnett: 12
• Fayette: 9
• Clarke: 8
• Lowndes: 6
• Floyd: 6
• Clayton: 6
• Hall: 5
• Gordon: 4
• Lee: 3
• Coweta: 3
• Paulding: 3
• Newton: 3
• Forsyth: 3
• Henry: 3
• Early: 2
• Glynn: 2
• Laurens: 2
• Richmond: 2
• Troup: 2
• Rockdale: 1
• Houston: 1
• Charlton: 1
• Whitfield: 1
• Polk: 1
• Columbia: 1
• Barrow: 1
• Bibb: 1
• Peach: 1
• Muscogee: 1
