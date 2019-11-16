When Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash unveils her 2020 county budget proposal this week, there will be a familiar theme in some of the funding requests that are being pitched.
The proposed budget will be unveiled during a presentation at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Nash said there will be a focus on public safety — something that has been a recurring theme in recent county budgets — as well as the county’s court system.
The court part in particular may not be much of a surprise given ongoing growth in the court system. That includes construction of a new courtroom wing at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent appointment of Magistrate Judge Angela Duncan to fill a new seat on the Gwinnett Superior Court bench.
“With the addition of courtrooms in the expansion of GJAC and the approval by the State of another Superior Court judge, additional staff and operating funds were necessary,” Nash said.
The budget presentation will take place in the Board of Commissioners’ conference room on the second floor of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The proposed budget was compiled with input from a citizens budget review committee who heard funding requests and business plan presentations from department heads in August.
Nash did give the Daily Post some sneak peaks Friday on what to expect in the budget, including 30 additional police officer positions and two additional ambulance units which are being added to address growing demands for services.
The budget will also include funding to address areas that are not necessarily directly related to public safety, or are tied to other services that the county provides. The budget is expected to include some focus on maintaining the county’s water and sewer infrastructure, for example.
Cybersecurity is another area Nash said the county is looking to address in the proposed budget.
“Like most large organizations, we are increasing our efforts in the cybersecurity area, which is a costly undertaking but which cannot be ignored,” the chairwoman said. “We continue to move capital projects forward with much of the funding being the result of the last SPLOST referendum.”
Although the proposed budget is being presented this week, there are still a few more steps to go through before the spending plan is finalized by commissioners. Commissioners will have more than a month to digest the proposal and ask questions abut spending requests.
A public hearing is also expected to be held Dec. 12. The Board of Commissioners will then vote on adoption of the budget — which could change over the course of December based on feedback from the public and commissioners — at its first meeting in January.