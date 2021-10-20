Kanoheda Elementary School Counselor Phoebe Jenkins was so excited when she came across information online about a proven character-building program founded in Georgia called Be THE Voice. She loved how the student-driven format was designed to turn bystanders into upstanders via a series of vibrant videos featuring young social-influencers.
The messages of kindness, compassion, and inclusion was just what her diverse student body needed, she thought. But the reality was she didn’t have the money in her budget to fund it.
Jenkins was determined to find a way to bring the student-led movement to her school, so she reached out to Debbie Cwalina, Be THE Voice Executive Director, to see what support might be available to a Title 1 school like hers. As it turned out, Cwalina was a Rotarian and Be THE Voice was born out of the Roswell Rotary Club.
Cwalina’s first move was to call Brandy Swanson, an assistant district governor and member of the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County, and the opportunity was met with great enthusiasm. Swanson agreed to lead the charge and reached out to Rotary clubs in Gwinnett.
The Rotary Clubs of Buford North Gwinnett, Duluth, Gwinnett, Lawrenceville, Mosaic, Sugarloaf, and Sunrise were all-in to share the cost, as well as the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia. Together they contributed a total of $2,875 to completely cover the school’s Be THE Voice launch kit and T-shirts.
On Oct. 1, the Be THE Voice movement was launched at Kanoheda Elementary. A joyful Jenkins stood watching as Gwinnett Rotarians flanked the halls offering high fives and words of encouragement to the students.
"I didn’t know anything about Rotary before this started, but I understand now that Rotarians are people of action that truly have a heart for service,” Jenkins said.
Said Swanson: “It has been such a pleasure to bring this amazing program to our community and know that we are starting something here that is significant. Be THE Voice is a movement centered around strong values that empower students to learn to be agents of change and builds character for life. This absolutely embodies what Rotary is all about.”
Throughout this school year all of Kanoheda’s 900-plus students will engage in the program in some way.
“It is going to be exciting to watch this movement unfold. These are our future change makers, activists, and community leaders," said Randy Redner, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia and a Duluth Rotarian. "Helping our youth find their voice centered around kindness, compassion and inclusion is one of the wisest investments we can make.”
