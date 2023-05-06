The following are the Gwinnett road closures for May 6-12:
· Alcovy Road from Sweet Pond Road to Bramlett Shoals Road/ Rock House Road will require intermittent lane closures through June for roadway improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact East Coast Grading at 770.266.0505.
· Arcado Road/ Killian Hill Road from Five Forks Trickum Road to SR 8/ US 29/ Lawrenceville Highway will require intermittent lane closures through November for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· Brannan Road from Leach Road to Bethany Church Road will be closed April 11 to May 12 for culvert replacement, weather permitting. The detour route will be Brannan Road to Leach Road to Bethany Church Road to Brannan Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7027.
· Brook Hollow Parkway from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to Financial Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Buford Dam Road at Little Mill Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting.
· Burns Road at Dickens Road will require intermittent lane closures through June for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting.
· Centerville-Rosebud Road at SR 124/ Centerville Highway will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting. For further information contact Ajax Construction at 770.674.2889.
· Club Drive from Woodington Circle to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Cruse Road from Club Drive to Old Norcross Road will require intermittent lane closures through June for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· Dawson Boulevard from Graves Road to the County Line will require intermittent lane closures through May for sidewalk improvement, weather permitting. For further information contact Curb Tech, Inc. at 770.781.3933.
· Drowning Creek Rd from New Rock Spring Baptist Church Drive to Old Freeman Mill Road will be closed April 13 through September 13, 2024 for new construction on the Rowen Project, weather permitting. For further information contact Rowen at www.rowenlife.com.
· Duncan Creek Road from Spout Springs Road to Sipes Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Killian Hill Road to Tom Smith Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Glenmore Lane from Innsfail Drive to Kylemore Lane will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Goshen Springs Road from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to Unity Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for interchange improvements, weather permitting.
· Hewatt Road from Jack Russell Run to Vista Trail will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Highpoint Road from Fireplace Trail to Aspen Circle will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Holcomb Bridge Road from Thrasher Street to S Peachtree Street will be closed May 10 to May 11 for railroad repair, weather permitting. The detour route will be Holcomb Bridge Road to US 23/ SR 13/ Buford Highway to Mitchell Road to Lawrenceville Street to Park Drive to W Peachtree Street to Holcomb Bridge Road and the reverse.
· James Road from Grove Meadows Cove to St James Place will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Jimmy Carter Boulevard from Winter Green Road to Meadowbrook Drive will require intermittent lane closures through July for new utility pole installation, weather permitting.
· Killian Hill Road from Sophie Place to Louis Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Lawrence Road from Old Freeman Mill to Drowning Creek Road will be closed through September 2024 for new construction on the Rowen Project, weather permitting. For further information contact Rowen at www.rowenlife.com.
· Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road from Richland Parkway to Arbor Run will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Main Street (Duluth) from Rogers Bridge Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact IP Construction at 770.693.7880.
· McGinnis Ferry Road from Chattahoochee Run Drive to Scales Road will require intermittent lane closures for pipe installation through July, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Mimosa Circle from Mimosa Drive to US 29/ SR 8/ Lawrenceville Highway will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Mobley Drive from Flintlock Drive to Old Freeman Mill Road will be closed through September 2024 for new construction on the Rowen Project, weather permitting. For further information contact Rowen at www.rowenlife.com.
· Mount Tabor Circle from US 23/ SR 13/ Buford Highway to Sinecure Way will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Oak Road from Pale Oak Terrace to Brookwood Oak Lane will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Old Freeman Mill Road from Drowning Creek Road to Mobley Drive will be closed through September 2024 for new construction on the Rowen Project, weather permitting. For further information contact Rowen at www.rowenlife.com.
· Old Norcross Tucker Road from Glenbrook Drive to Britt Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for new utility pole installation, weather permitting.
· Patterson Road from US 29/ SR 8/ Lawrenceville Highway to Eleah Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Peachtree Corners Circle from Springs Lane to Jones Mill Court will require intermittent lane closures through November for utility pole change out a various locations, weather permitting.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Grand Teton Parkway to Suwanee Dam Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway and pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Maplecliff Way to Pine Street will require intermittent lane closures through May for power pole installation, weather permitting.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Rogers Bridge Road to Shake Rag Road will require intermittent lane closures for pipeline work through May, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Rogers Bridge to McGinnis Ferry Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Reps Miller Road from Campus Drive to Rep Lane will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Ridgedale Road from SR 84/ Grayson Parkway to Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for shoulder repair, weather permitting.
· Rogers Bridge Road from River Summit Drive to Main Street will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact IP Construction at 770.693.7880.
· Rosebud Road at Brushy Fork Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting.
· Satellite Boulevard from Stephens Center Drive to SR 120/ Duluth Highway will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Satellite Boulevard from Sugarloaf Circle to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Sever Road from Chadwick Lake Drive to Lake Washington Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Singleton Road from Pirkle Road to Button Gwinnett Place will require intermittent lane closures starting April 17 through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Spalding Drive from Winters Chapel Road to SR 140/ Holcomb Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through July for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting.
· SR 13/ Buford Highway from Sudderth Road to Gwinnett/ Hall County Line will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through June for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· SR 120/ Duluth Highway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Riverside Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through June for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· Sugarloaf Parkway at Kendall Park Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Post Horn Run to Old Johnson Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for repaving, weather permitting. For further information contact Traffic Safety at 470.755.9085.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from SR 20 to SR 316 will require intermittent lane closures through June for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· Tab Roberts Road from Sever Road to Roberts Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Tarry Glen Drive at Tarry Post Lane will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Thompson Mill Road from SR 13/ Buford Highway to Suwanee Creek will require intermittent lane closures through July for roadway and pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Tiger Boulevard at Arnold Palmer Way will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Tuggle Road from Hamilton Mill Road to W Rock Quarry Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Vista Lake Terrace at Vista Lake Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Warren Drive at Dawson Boulevard will require intermittent closures through June for roadway improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact Freese and Nichols. Inc. at 770.799.8317.
· Weaver Way from Rufus Place to Best Friend Road will be closed May 8 to May 10 for railroad repair, weather permitting. The detour route will be Weaver Way to Best Friend Road to SR 140/ Jimmy Carter Road to US 23/ SR 13/ Buford Highway to Weaver Way and the reverse.
· Webb Gin House Road at SR 20/ Grayson Highway will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway and pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Webb Gin House Road from Memory Way to SR 20/ Grayson Highway will require intermittent lane closure through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Westbrook Road from Hillcrest View Drive to Austin Hills Drive will require intermittent lane closures starting April 18 through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Wildwood Road from McGinnis Ferry Road to Heathchase Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Wisteria Drive from Clower Street to Main Street will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
· Wycliffe Way at Wycliffe Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for utility work, weather permitting.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.
Please submit road closure request to DOT Community Relations at: dotcommunityrelations@gwinnettcounty.com
