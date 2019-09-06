The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Sept. 7-12:
· Bailey Road at Apalachee River Tributary will close April 29 for five months for bridge replacement. The detour route will be Bailey Road to SR 324 / Auburn Road to Fence Road to Bailey Road and the reverse.
· Brannan Boulevard from Herring Road to Grayson New Hope Road will require intermittent lane closures through April 2020 for water main improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December 2020 for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Crooked Creek Road from Spalding Drive to Creekstone Place will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Cruse Road from Brompton Court to Regency Drive will require intermittent lane closures through November for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dogwood Road at Holly Brook Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Oak Road to Tom Smith Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through September for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Grayson New Hope Road from Brannan Boulevard to Chandler Road will require intermittent lane closures through April 2020 for water main improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Grayson New Hope Road from Chandler Road to Round Road will close September 3 for one week for water main improvements. The detour route will be Grayson New Hope Road to Chandler Road to Round Road to Grayson New Hope Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Hamilton Mill Road from Plantation Mill Drive to Sardis Church Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Hapsburg Way from Alpine Court to Inns Brook Drive will close August 12 for one month for drainage improvements. The detour route will be Hapsburg Way to Alpine Court to Lee Road to Mink Livsey Road to Inns Brook Way to Snow Trail to Inns Brooke Drive to Hapsburg Way and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.6983.
· Harbins Road from Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Herring Road from SR 20 / Grayson Highway to Brannan Boulevard will require intermittent lane closures through April 2020 for water main improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Jay Bird Alley from Spalding Drive to Crooked Creek Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Lake Louella Road at Old Peachtree Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Morgan Road / Sunny Hill Road from SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to Old Peachtree Road will close November 7, 2018 to January 2020 for water main improvements. The detour route will be Morgan Road to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Old Peachtree Road to Sunny Hill Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069 or 678.376.7107.
· New Hope Road from Callie Still Road to Alcovy River Drive will require intermittent lane closures through October for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Old Peachtree Road from Sugarloaf Parkway to Dean Road will require intermittent lane closures through October for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through August 2020 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Quail Hollow Trail at Everson Road will close September 9 for one month for drainage improvements. The detour route will be Quail Hollow Trail to Everson Road to Glynn Mill Court to Glynn Mill Drive to Fenton Place to Cordlite Loop to Herron Circle to Quail Hollow Train and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.6983.
· Ridgedale Drive at Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2020 for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at North Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for intersection widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Simonton Road at Park Place Drive will require intermittent lane closures through October for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Spalding Drive from Peachtree Corners Circle to Engineering Drive will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Springdale Road from Country Farms Drive to Robie Lane will close April 8 for six months for bridge replacement and roadway improvements. The detour route will be Springdale Road to SR 124 / Centerville Highway to Henry Clower Boulevard to Lenora Church Road to Springdale Road and the reverse.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from SR 20 / Buford Drive to Drowning Creek Road will require intermittent lane closures through October for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Auburn Road from SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Fort Daniels Drive will require intermittent lane closures through November for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Steve Reynolds Boulevard from Beaver Ruin Road to Indian Trail Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for sewer improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 470.426.3034.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Parc Main Street to Mill Run Court will require intermittent lane closures through October for bridge improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the developer at 770.985.0060.
· Sunny Hill Road / Morgan Road from Old Peachtree Road to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road will close November 7, 2018 to January 2020 for water main improvements. The detour route will be Sunny Hill Road to Old Peachtree Road to SR 124 / Braselton Highway to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to Morgan Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069 or 678.376.7107.
· Suwanee Dam Road at Riverside Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Suwanee Dam Road from Johnson Road to Grand Magnolia Drive will require intermittent lane closures through October for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the City of Sugar Hill at 770.945.6716.
· Sycamore Road at Riverside Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· US 23 / SR 13 / Buford Highway from South Berkeley Lake Road to North Berkeley Lake Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2020 for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Whitehead Road at Level Creek Bridge will require intermittent lane closures and a road closure through September for bridge replacement, weather permitting. The lane closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00 pm.
· Whitehead Road east of Suwanee Dam Road will close March 27 for six months for roadway improvements. The detour route will be Whitehead Road to West Broad Street to Level Creek Road to Suwanee Dam Road to Whitehead Road and the reverse.
· Whitehead Road from Suwanee Dam Road to Arbor View Lane will require intermittent lane closures through October for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.