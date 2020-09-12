The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Sept. 12-18:
· Alcovy Road at Ewing Chapel Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for construction of a roundabout. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm. For further information contact Jeff Ransom at 470.898.8774.
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Constitution Boulevard at Nash Street will require lane closures and traffic shifts through September for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Vehicles will use a single lane at three approaches to the intersection of Nash Street and Constitution Boulevard. Any additional temporary lane closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.
· Cruse Road from Brompton Court to Regency Drive will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am and 7:00pm.
· Dawson Boulevard from Graves Road to McDonough Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2021 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· East Broad Street at Pine Street will close September 14 to September 18th to install a manhole. Any such closure will occur between 8:00pm and 7:00am, weather permitting. The detour route will be East Broad Street to West Shadburn Avenue to Poplar Street to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to East Broad Street and the reverse. For further information contact GS Construction at 678.277.8954.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Hasty Court will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Oleander Drive will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Graves Road from McDonough Drive to West National Circle will require intermittent lane closures through September for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Moreno Street from South Lee Street to Wilson Avenue will require intermittent lane closures through September for utility work, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the City of Buford at 678.725.5284.
· Moreno Street from Harris Street to Garnet Street will be closed until parking deck construction is complete in November. For further information contact the City of Buford at 678.725.5284.
· New Hope Road from Callie Still Road to Alcovy River Drive will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Oak Road from Garmon Oak Trail to Gwin Oaks Drive will require intermittent lane closures through October for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Winters Chapel Road to Peachtree Corners Circle will require intermittent lane closures through December. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pine Street at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard will close August 3 for 3 months for force main and water main installation. The detour route will be Pine Street to East Broad Street to RH Smith Boulevard to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and the reverse. For further information contact GS Construction at 678.227.8954.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will be night paving through September, weather permitting. Paving will occur between the hours of 7:00pm and 5:00am.
· Ridge Road from SR 20/ Buford Drive to Highland Oaks Way will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through September for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at North Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for intersection widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· South Berkeley Lake Road from Lakeshore Drive to Bayway Circle will require intermittent lane closures from March 16 through September for a new water main installation. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Spalding Drive from Winters Chapel Road to SR 140/ Holcomb Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through May 2022 for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 20/ Buford Drive at South Lee Street will require intermittent lane closures through January 2021 for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 84/ Grayson Parkway at Ridgedale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through June 2021 for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 124/ Braselton Highway at Pine Road will require intermittent lane closures through October for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 140/ Jimmy Carter Boulevard from SR 141/ Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Holcomb Bridge will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Auburn Road from SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Fort Daniels Drive will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2021 for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Infinite Energy Center Driveway to I-85 will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am to 7:00pm.
· US 29/ SR 8/ East Crogan Street at Village Way (Jenkins Elementary and Jordan Middle School) will require intermittent lane closures through September for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through September for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· West Park Place Boulevard from Rockbridge Road to Bermuda Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.
