The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Nov. 16-22
· Bailey Road at Apalachee River Tributary will require intermittent lane closures through December for bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Brannan Boulevard from Herring Road to Grayson New Hope Road will close in December 2 for two months for water main improvements. The detour route will be Brannan Road to Loganville Highway to Herring Road to Grayson New Hope Road and the reverse. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December 2020 for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Crooked Creek Road from Spalding Drive to Creekstone Place will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Cruse Road from Brompton Court to Regency Drive will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Gordie Yancey Drive from Leighs Grove Way to Grayson New Hope Road will close November 11 to November 15 for a water main replacement. The detour route will be Gordie Yancey Drive to Leighs Grove Way to McConnell Road to Grayson New Hope Road and the reverse. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Graves Road from McDonough Drive to West National Circle will require intermittent lane closures through May 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Grayson New Hope Road from Brannan Boulevard to Chandler Road will require intermittent lane closures through April 2020 for water main improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Hamilton Mill Road from Plantation Mill Drive to Sardis Church Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Harbins Road from Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Haynes Club Circle at Haynes Club Way will close October 7 through November for drainage improvements. The detour route will be Haynes Club Circle to Haynes Club Way to Haynes Club Circle and the reverse. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Jay Bird Alley from Spalding Drive to Crooked Creek Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Morgan Road / Sunny Hill Road from SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to Old Peachtree Road will close November 7, 2018 to January 2020 for water main improvements. The detour route will be Morgan Road to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Old Peachtree Road to Sunny Hill Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069 or 678.376.7107.
· New Hope Road from Callie Still Road to Alcovy River Drive will require intermittent lane closures through November for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Old Peachtree Road from Sugarloaf Parkway to Dean Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through August 2020 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from Old Norcross Road to Satellite Boulevard will require intermittent lane closures through November for streetscape repairs, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Joe Allen at 678.924.8171.
· Ridgedale Drive at Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2020 for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at North Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for intersection widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Simonton Road at Park Place Drive will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· South Puckett Road at Hamilton Mill Road will close November 6 for four months for road improvements. The detour route will be South Puckett Road to Hamilton Mill Road to Ridge Road and reverse. For further information contact Bryan Ashworth at 404.925.2958.
· Spalding Drive from Peachtree Corners Circle to Engineering Drive will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Springdale Road from Country Farms Drive to Robie Lane will close April 8 for eight months for bridge replacement and roadway improvements. The detour route will be Springdale Road to SR 124 / Centerville Highway to Henry Clower Boulevard to Lenora Church Road to Springdale Road and the reverse.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from SR 20 / Buford Drive to Drowning Creek Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Auburn Road from SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Fort Daniels Drive will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Parc Main Street to Mill Run Court will require intermittent lane closures through November for bridge improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the developer at 770.985.0060.
· Sunny Hill Road / Morgan Road from Old Peachtree Road to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road will close November 7, 2018 to January 2020 for water main improvements. The detour route will be Sunny Hill Road to Old Peachtree Road to SR 124 / Braselton Highway to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to Morgan Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069 or 678.376.7107.
· Suwanee Dam Road at Riverside Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Suwanee Dam Road from Johnson Road to Grand Magnolia Drive will require intermittent lane closures through December for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the City of Sugar Hill at 770.945.6716.
· Sycamore Road at Riverside Road will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· US 29/ SR 8/ East Crogan Street at Village Way (Jenkins Elementary and Jordan Middle School) will require intermittent lane closures through March 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2020 for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Whitehead Road at Level Creek Bridge will require intermittent lane closures through November for bridge replacement, weather permitting. The lane closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00 pm.
· Whitehead Road from Suwanee Dam Road to Arbor View Lane will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.