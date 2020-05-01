The following are the Gwinnett road closures for May 2-9:
· Annie Chandler Trail from Maranatha Trail to Chandler Road will close April 20 to May 15 for a culvert replacement. The detour route will be Annie Chandler Trail to Maranatha Trail to SR 20/ Grayson Highway to Simonton Road to New Hope Road to Chandler Road to Annie Chandler Trail and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.6983.
· Audubon Place at Durham Lane will close May 4 through May for a culvert replacement. The detour route will be Audubon Place to Durham Lane to Worcester Place to Stafford Drive to Dickens Road to Harbins Road to Williams Road to Audubon Place and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.6983.
· Bailey Road from Wages Road to Union Grove Road will require intermittent lane closures through June for water main installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Britt Road from Old Norcross Tucker Road to the County line will require intermittent lane closures through May for tree removal, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Curb Tech, Inc. at 770.781.3933.
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December 2020 for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Constitution Boulevard at Nash Street will require lane closures and traffic shifts through August for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Vehicles will use a single lane at three approaches to the intersection of Nash Street and Constitution Boulevard. Any additional temporary lane closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.
· Crooked Creek Road from Spalding Drive to Creekstone Place will require intermittent lane closures through May for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Cruse Road from Brompton Court to Regency Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am and 7:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through July for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Tom Smith Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for the installation of a new gas main. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Flowery Branch Road at I-85 will close January 6 for 6 months for a bridge replacement. The detour route will be Flowery Branch Road to Spout Springs Road to Braselton Highway to Flowery Branch Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Georgia Department of Transportation at 770.532.5500.
· Graves Road from McDonough Drive to West National Circle will require intermittent lane closures through July for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Jay Bird Alley from Spalding Drive to Crooked Creek Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· New Hope Road from Callie Still Road to Alcovy River Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Old Peachtree Road from Sugarloaf Parkway to Dean Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Corners Circle at SR 141/ Peachtree Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through May for a turn lane extension, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Corners Circle from Jay Bird Alley to Orchard Street will close May 4 to May 15 for culvert repair. The detour route will be Peachtree Corners Circle to Jay Bird Alley to Spalding Drive to Peachtree Corners Circle and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.6983.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Winters Chapel Road to Peachtree Corners Circle will require intermittent lane closures through May. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through May for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at North Road will require intermittent lane closures through July for intersection widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through May for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· South Berkeley Lake Road from Lakeshore Drive to Bayway Circle will require intermittent lane closures from March 16 to August 5 for a new water main installation. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· South Puckett Road at Hamilton Mill Road will close November 6 through May for road improvements. The detour route will be South Puckett Road to Hamilton Mill Road to Ridge Road and reverse. For further information contact Bryan Ashworth at 404.925.2958.
· Spalding Drive from Peachtree Corners Circle to Engineering Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 124/ Scenic Highway at Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through May for a turn lane extension, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Auburn Road from SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Fort Daniels Drive will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2021 for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Infinite Energy Center Driveway to I-85 will require intermittent lane closures through July for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am to 7:00pm.
· Sycamore Road at Riverside Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· US 29/ SR 8/ East Crogan Street at Village Way (Jenkins Elementary and Jordan Middle School) will require intermittent lane closures through May for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through July for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· West Park Place Boulevard from Rockbridge Road to Bermuda Road will require intermittent lane closures through July for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.
