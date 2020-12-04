The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Dec. 5-11:
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Dacula Road at Harbins Road will close November 30 through December for intersection improvements, weather permitting. The detour route will be Dacula Road to Broad Street and Harbins Road to McMillan Road.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am and 7:00pm.
· Dawson Boulevard from Graves Road to McDonough Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2021 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Moreno Street from Harris Street to Garnet Street will be closed until parking deck construction is complete in December. For further information contact the City of Buford at 678.725.5284.
· Oak Road from Garmon Oak Trail to Gwin Oaks Drive will require intermittent lane closures through July 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Winters Chapel Road to Peachtree Corners Circle will require intermittent lane closures through December. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridge Road from SR 20/ Buford Drive to Highland Oaks Way will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through December for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sardis Church Road from Hamilton Mill Road to West Rock Quarry Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for utility work. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Spalding Drive from Winters Chapel Road to SR 140/ Holcomb Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through May 2022 for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 20/ Buford Drive at South Lee Street will require intermittent lane closures through January 2021 for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 84/ Grayson Parkway at Ridgedale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through June 2021 for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 124/ Braselton Highway at Pine Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 140/ Jimmy Carter Boulevard from SR 141/ Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Holcomb Bridge will require intermittent lane closures through January 2021 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2021 for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Infinite Energy Center Driveway to I-85 will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am to 7:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through December for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· West Park Place Boulevard from Rockbridge Road to Bermuda Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.
