The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Dec. 27-Jan. 2:
· Bailey Road from Wages Road to Union Grove Road will require intermittent lane closures through June 2020 for water main installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Brannan Boulevard from Herring Road to Grayson New Hope Road will close December 12 to February 12 for water main replacement. The detour route will be Brannan Boulevard to Herring Road to Loganville Highway to Grayson New Hope Road to Brannan Boulevard and the reverse. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December 2020 for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Crooked Creek Road from Spalding Drive to Creekstone Place will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Cruse Road from Brompton Court to Regency Drive will require intermittent lane closures through February for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through February 2020 for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Tom Smith Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for the installation of a new gas main. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Flowery Branch Road at I-85 will close January 6 for 6 months for a bridge replacement. The detour route will be Flowery Branch Road to Spout Springs Road to Braselton Highway to Flowery Branch Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Georgia Department of Transportation at 770.532.5500.
· Graves Road from McDonough Drive to West National Circle will require intermittent lane closures through May 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Grayson New Hope Road from Brannan Boulevard to Chandler Road will require intermittent lane closures through April 2020 for water main improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Haynes Club Circle at Haynes Club Way will close October 7 through January 10 for drainage improvements. The detour route will be Haynes Club Circle to Haynes Club Way to Haynes Club Circle and the reverse. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Indian Trail Lilburn Road from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Dickens Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm. For further information contact Curb Tech, Inc. at 770.781.3933.
· Jay Bird Alley from Spalding Drive to Crooked Creek Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Morgan Road / Sunny Hill Road from SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to Old Peachtree Road will close November 7, 2018 to January 2020 for water main improvements. The detour route will be Morgan Road to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Old Peachtree Road to Sunny Hill Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069 or 678.376.7107.
· New Hope Road from Callie Still Road to Alcovy River Drive will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Highpoint Road from Highpoint Court to Rosedale Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for water main installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· Old Peachtree Road from Sugarloaf Parkway to Dean Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through August 2020 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from Old Norcross Road to Satellite Boulevard will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Curb Tech, Inc. at 770.781.3933.
· Ridgedale Drive at Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2020 for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at North Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for intersection widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through February 2020 for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Simonton Road at Park Place Drive will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· South Puckett Road at Hamilton Mill Road will close November 6 for four months for road improvements. The detour route will be South Puckett Road to Hamilton Mill Road to Ridge Road and reverse. For further information contact Bryan Ashworth at 404.925.2958.
· Spalding Drive from Peachtree Corners Circle to Engineering Drive will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Springdale Road from Country Farms Drive to Robie Lane will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for bridge improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from SR 20 / Buford Drive to Drowning Creek Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Auburn Road from SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Fort Daniels Drive will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2021 for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Infinite Energy Center Driveway to I-85 will require intermittent lane closures through July 2020 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sunny Hill Road / Morgan Road from Old Peachtree Road to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road will close November 7, 2018 to January 2020 for water main improvements. The detour route will be Sunny Hill Road to Old Peachtree Road to SR 124 / Braselton Highway to SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road to Morgan Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7069 or 678.376.7107.
· Suwanee Dam Road at Riverside Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Suwanee Dam Road from Johnson Road to Grand Magnolia Drive will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the City of Sugar Hill at 770.945.6716.
· Sycamore Road at Riverside Road will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· US 29/ SR 8/ East Crogan Street at Village Way (Jenkins Elementary and Jordan Middle School) will require intermittent lane closures through March 2020 for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2020 for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Weaver Way from Buford Highway to Rufus Place will be closed from December 2 through January 2020 for an underground pond. The detour route will be Weaver Way to Best Friend Road to Button Gwinnett Road to Buford Highway to Weaver Way and the reverse. For further information contact Charles W. Pruitt Enterprises, Inc. at 770.932.1910.
· West Park Place Boulevard at Rockbridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through July 2020 for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Whitehead Road at Level Creek Bridge will require intermittent lane closures through January 2020 for bridge replacement, weather permitting. The lane closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00 pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.