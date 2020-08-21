The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Aug. 22-28:
· Alcovy Road at Ewing Chapel Road will require intermittent lane closures through September for construction of a roundabout. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm. For further information contact Jeff Ransom at 470.898.8774.
· Alcovy Road at Harbins Road will be realigned to the south where it intersects with Harbins Road. Intermittent lane closures are required through August and will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December 2020 for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Constitution Boulevard at Nash Street will require lane closures and traffic shifts through August for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Vehicles will use a single lane at three approaches to the intersection of Nash Street and Constitution Boulevard. Any additional temporary lane closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.
· Cruse Road from Brompton Court to Regency Drive will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am and 7:00pm.
· Dawson Boulevard from Graves Road to McDonough Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2021 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Hasty Court will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Oleander Drive will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through August for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Graves Road from McDonough Drive to West National Circle will require intermittent lane closures through August for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· New Hope Road from Callie Still Road to Alcovy River Drive will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Oakbrook Parkway at Indian Trail Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for sidewalks, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Curb Tech, Inc. at 770.781.3933.
· Oak Road from Garmon Oak Trail to Gwin Oaks Drive will require intermittent lane closures through October for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Winters Chapel Road to Peachtree Corners Circle will require intermittent lane closures through December. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pine Street at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard will close August 3 for 3 months for force main and water main installation. The detour route will be Pine Street to East Broad Street to RH Smith Boulevard to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and the reverse. For further information contact GS Construction at 678.227.8954.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridge Road from SR 20/ Buford Drive to Highland Oaks Way will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through August for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at North Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for intersection widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through August for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· South Berkeley Lake Road from Lakeshore Drive to Bayway Circle will require intermittent lane closures from March 16 through September for a new water main installation. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· South Puckett Road at Hamilton Mill Road will close November 6 through August for road improvements. The detour route will be South Puckett Road to Hamilton Mill Road to Ridge Road and reverse. For further information contact Bryan Ashworth at 404.925.2958.
· Spalding Drive from Winters Chapel Road to SR 140/ Holcomb Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through May 2022 for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 20/ Buford Drive at South Lee Street will require intermittent lane closures through January 2021 for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 124/ Braselton Highway at Pine Road will require intermittent lane closures through October for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 140/ Jimmy Carter Boulevard from SR 141/ Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Holcomb Bridge will require intermittent lane closures through November for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 141/ Peachtree Parkway from Peachtree Corners Circle to East Jones Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures to August 21 for roadway improvement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
SR 141/ Peachtree Parkway from Peachtree Corners Circle to East Jones Bridge Road will close Friday, August 21 at 9:00pm through Monday, August 24 at 5:00am, weather permitting. The detour route will be SR 141/ Peachtree Parkway to Peachtree Corners Circle to Medlock Bridge Road to SR 141/ Peachtree Parkway and the reverse. For further information contact the City of Peachtree Corners at 678.691.1200 or DOT at 770.822.7400.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Auburn Road from SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Fort Daniels Drive will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2021 for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Infinite Energy Center Driveway to I-85 will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am to 7:00pm.
· Sunny Hill Road from Lena Carter Road to Fieldview Drive will require intermittent lane closures through August 26 for resurfacing, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7000.
· US 29/ SR 8/ East Crogan Street at Village Way (Jenkins Elementary and Jordan Middle School) will require intermittent lane closures through August for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through August for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· West Park Place Boulevard from Rockbridge Road to Bermuda Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.
