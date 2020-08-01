The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Aug. 1-7 :
· Alcovy Road at Ewing Chapel Road will require intermittent lane closures through July for construction of a roundabout. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm. For further information contact Jeff Ransom at 470.898.8774.
· Arcado Road from Lilburn Stone Mountain Road to Kettlewood Drive will close July 27 to July 31 for a road cut, weather permitting. The detour route will be Arcado Road to Rockbridge Road to Lilburn Stone Mountain Road to Arcado Road and the reverse.
· Brand Road from Oak Grove Road to Pecan Street will close August 3 to August 10 for a storm drain replacement. The detour route will be Brand Road to Oak Grove Road to Hoke O’Kelly Mill Road to SR 20/ Loganville Highway to Brand Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7000.
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through December 2020 for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Constitution Boulevard at Nash Street will require lane closures and traffic shifts through August for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Vehicles will use a single lane at three approaches to the intersection of Nash Street and Constitution Boulevard. Any additional temporary lane closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.
· Cruse Road from Brompton Court to Regency Drive will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am and 7:00pm.
· Dawson Boulevard from Graves Road to McDonough Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2021 for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Hasty Court will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road at Oleander Drive will require intermittent lane closures through July for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through August for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Graves Road from McDonough Drive to West National Circle will require intermittent lane closures through July for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Greenway Road at Satellite Boulevard will close July 13 through July for drainage system replacement, weather permitting. The detour route will be Greenway Road to Satellite Boulevard to Beaver Ruin Road to Sourwood Road or Red Oak Road to Greenway Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.6983.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Knight Circle from Gateview Drive to Prather Pass Drive will close June 29 through July for a sewer tap, weather permitting. The detour route will be Knight Circle to Rosebud Road to Knight Circle and the reverse. For further information contact Chad Locklear at 678.446.5004.
· New Hope Road from Callie Still Road to Alcovy River Drive will require intermittent lane closures through July for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Oakbrook Parkway at Indian Trail Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for sidewalks, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Curb Tech, Inc. at 770.781.3933.
· Oak Road from Garmon Oak Trail to Gwin Oaks Drive will require intermittent lane closures through October for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Winters Chapel Road to Peachtree Corners Circle will require intermittent lane closures through December. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridge Road from SR 20/ Buford Drive to Highland Oaks Way will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at Pharrs Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through August for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ridgedale Drive at North Road will require intermittent lane closures through July for intersection widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through August for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Satellite Boulevard at Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures from June 30 through July for night paving. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00pm to 5:30am.
· Shadburn Ferry Road at North Richland Creek Road will close June 29 through July for a culvert replacement. The detour route will be Shadburn Ferry Road to Buford Dam Road to Little Mill Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Shadburn Ferry Road and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.6983.
· South Berkeley Lake Road from Lakeshore Drive to Bayway Circle will require intermittent lane closures from March 16 to August 5 for a new water main installation. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact Water Resources at 678.376.7069.
· South Puckett Road at Hamilton Mill Road will close November 6 through July for road improvements. The detour route will be South Puckett Road to Hamilton Mill Road to Ridge Road and reverse. For further information contact Bryan Ashworth at 404.925.2958.
· Spalding Drive from Winters Chapel Road to SR 140/ Holcomb Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through May 2022 for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 20/ Buford Drive at South Lee Street will require intermittent lane closures through January 2021 for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 124/ Braselton Highway at Pine Road will require intermittent lane closures through October for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Auburn Road from SR 124 / Braselton Highway to Fort Daniels Drive will require intermittent lane closures through July for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2021 for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April 2021 for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Infinite Energy Center Driveway to I-85 will require intermittent lane closures through August for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am to 7:00pm.
· US 29/ SR 8/ East Crogan Street at Village Way (Jenkins Elementary and Jordan Middle School) will require intermittent lane closures through August for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Venture Drive from Steve Reynolds Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through August for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· West Park Place Boulevard from Rockbridge Road to Bermuda Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for intersection improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.