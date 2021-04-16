The following are the Gwinnett road closures for April 17-23:
· Clayton Street from Crogan Street to Pike Street will require single lane closure (closest to the construction) through May for the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center. For further information contact the City of Lawrenceville at 678.407.6599.
· Dacula Road at SR 8 / Winder Highway will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through June for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 8:00am and 7:00pm.
· Dawson Boulevard from Graves Road to McDonough Drive will require intermittent lane closures through April for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Desiree Drive from Desiree Way to Lawrenceville Highway will close March 29 to May 7 for drainage improvements, weather permitting. The detour route will be Desiree Drive to Lawrenceville Highway to Paden Drive to Padens Chase Way to Padens Chase Court to Desiree Way to Desiree Drive and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7027.
· Dickens Road from Dundee Drive to Indian Trail Lilburn Road will require intermittent lane closures through June for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Five Forks Trickum Road from Rockbridge Road to Sugarloaf Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through May for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Hickory Drive at Mockernut Court will close July 6 to August 17 for drainage improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7027.
· Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road from Tab Roberts Road to Richland Parkway will require intermittent lane closures April 19 through April 21 for geotechnical drilling, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Lilburn Stone Mountain Road at Old Tucker Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Oak Road from Garmon Oak Trail to Gwin Oaks Drive will require intermittent lane closures through July for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from south of Rogers Bridge Road to Grand Vista Approach will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway patching and resurfacing, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Rogers Bridge Road to Grand Vista Approach will require intermittent lane closures from April 16 to May 8 for roadway patching and resurfacing between the hours of 7:00pm and 6:00am, weather permitting.
· Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 29 / SR 8 / Lawrenceville Highway to SR 124 / Scenic Highway will require intermittent lane closures through May for installation of fiber optic cables and cameras, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Shannon Road from Ozora Road to Highway 81/ Winder Highway will be closed March 17 through April for water and sewer line work, weather permitting. The detour route will be Shannon Road to Ozora Road to SR 20 to SR 81 to Shannon Road and the reverse. For further information contact Brent Scarbrough & Company at 678.633.4594.
· Spalding Drive from Winters Chapel Road to SR 140/ Holcomb Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through May 2022 for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 84/ Grayson Parkway at Ridgedale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through September for intersection improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 124 (County line to Jackson Street) will require intermittent lane closures through July for resurfacing, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. For further information contact the Georgia Department of Transportation at 770.532.5500.
· SR 316 / University Parkway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Oak Valley Road will require intermittent lane closures through March 2022 for interchange improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through March 2022 for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting. Any such closures will be between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.
· SR 8 / Winder Highway at Dacula Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through May for roadway widening and improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
· Williams Road from Harbins Road to Sherwin Drive will require intermittent lane closures through July for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting. Any such closure will be between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.
This document is provided by the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.
