The following are the Gwinnett road closures for Feb. 18-24:
· Arcado Road/ Killian Hill Road from Five Forks Trickum Road to SR 8/ US 29/ Lawrenceville Highway will require intermittent lane closures through July for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· Brook Hollow Parkway from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to Financial Drive will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting.
· Buford Dam Road at Little Mill Road will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting.
· Burns Road at Dickens Road will require intermittent lane closures through June for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting.
· Burnt Creek Court from Blue Springs Court to North Fork Drive will require intermittent lane closures through February for utility work, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Cherokee Trail from Seminole Place to Apache Terrace will be closed February 22 through March for culvert replacement, weather permitting. The detour route will be Cherokee Trail to Apache Terrace to Mohawk Drive to Warren Morrow Road to Cherokee Trail and the reverse. For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7027.
· Club Drive from Lyon Way Drive to Woodstream Drive will require intermittent lane closures through February for utility work, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Collins Industrial Way at SR 316 Off Ramp and Lendon Lane at SR 20/ Buford Drive will require intermittent lane closures through February for new roadway construction, weather permitting.
· Cruse Road from Club Drive to Old Norcross Road will require intermittent lane closures through June for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· Dawson Boulevard from Graves Road to the County Line will require intermittent lane closures through May for sidewalk improvement, weather permitting. For further information contact Curb Tech, Inc. at 770.781.3933.
· Goshen Springs Road from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to Unity Drive will require intermittent lane closures through February for utility work, weather permitting.
· Harbins Road from West Drowning Creek Road to Forest Dale Drive will require intermittent lane closures through February for interchange improvements, weather permitting.
· Jimmy Carter Boulevard from Tracy Valley Drive to Rockbridge School Road will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting.
· Lawrence Road from Drowning Creek Road to Apalachee Church Road will be closed through March for roadway improvements, weather permitting. The detour route will be Lawrence Road to Drowning Creek Road to Tanner Road to Eastside Drive to Freemans Mill Road to Winder Highway to Apalachee Church Road to Lawrence Road and the reverse. For further information contact JDS, Inc. at 770.780.5640.
· Live Oak Parkway from Dawson Boulevard to Thompson Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting.
· Main Street (Duluth) from Rogers Bridge Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact IP Construction at 770.693.7880.
· McGinnis Ferry Road from Chattahoochee Run Drive to Scales Road will require intermittent lane closures for pipe installation through July, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Medlock Bridge Road at North Peachtree Street/ Langford Road will require intermittent lane closures through February for intersection improvements, weather permitting.
· Mount Tabor Circle from US 23/ SR 13/ Buford Highway to Sinecure Way will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· North Norcross Tucker Road from SR 20/ Buford Highway to Jimmy Carter Boulevard will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting.
· Oak Road from Pale Oak Terrace to Brookwood Oak Lane will require intermittent lane closures through February for utility work, weather permitting.
· Oakbrook Parkway from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to Live Oak Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting.
· Old Peachtree Road from SR 20/ Buford Drive to Peachtree Place will require intermittent lane closures through February for utility work, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Patterson Road from US 29/ SR 8/ Lawrenceville Highway to Eleah Drive will require intermittent lane closures through February for utility work, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Grand Teton Parkway to Suwanee Dam Road will require intermittent lane closures through April for roadway and pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Rogers Bridge Road to Shake Rag Road will require intermittent lane closures for pipeline work through April, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Rogers Bridge to McGinnis Ferry Road will require intermittent lane closures through August for pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Rogers Bridge Road from River Summit Drive to Main Street will require intermittent lane closures through December for roadway improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact IP Construction at 770.693.7880.
· Rosebud Road at Brushy Fork Road will require intermittent lane closures through February for roadway improvements and roundabout installation, weather permitting.
· Sardis Church Road from Sardis Drive to West Rock Quarry Road will require intermittent lane closures through February for roadway and intersection improvements, weather permitting.
· Singleton Road from Sara Court to Jimmy Carter Boulevard will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting.
· Spalding Drive from Winters Chapel Road to SR 140/ Holcomb Bridge Road will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through July for roadway improvements and bridge replacement, weather permitting.
· Spring Park Lane at Spring Park Circle will require intermittent lane closures for utility work through February, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· SR 13/ Buford Highway from Sudderth Road to Gwinnett/ Hall County Line will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through April for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· SR 120/ Duluth Highway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Riverside Parkway will require intermittent lane closures through April for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· SR 324 / Gravel Springs Road at I-85 / SR 403 Interchange will require intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts through February for interchange construction and roadway improvements, weather permitting.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from Post Horn Run to Old Johnson Road will require intermittent lane closures through February for repaving, weather permitting. For further information contact Traffic Safety at 470.755.9085.
· Sugarloaf Parkway from SR 20 to SR 316 will require intermittent lane closures through June for ATMS/ ITS installation, weather permitting.
· Sugarloaf Parkway at SR 124 will require intermittent lane closures through February for the installation of a deceleration lane, weather permitting. For further information contact Rycon Construction, Inc. at 770.771.0830.
· Tab Roberts Road from Sever Road to Roberts Road will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting. For further information contact Atlanta Gas Light at 770.994.1946.
· Thompson Mill Road from SR 13/ Buford Highway to Suwanee Creek will require intermittent lane closures through May for roadway and pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
· Tracy Valley Drive from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to Zachary Way will require intermittent lane closures through March for utility work, weather permitting.
· Warren Drive at Dawson Boulevard will require intermittent closures through June for roadway improvements, weather permitting. For further information contact Freese and Nichols. Inc. at 770.799.8317.
· Webb Gin House Road at SR 20/ Grayson Highway will require intermittent lane closures through September for roadway and pedestrian improvements, weather permitting.
