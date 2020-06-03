Gwinnett County residents can once again take a bus from the county to downtown Atlanta, but they will notice some restrictions related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gwinnett County Transit resumed commuter express service to Atlanta on Monday, marking the first time since April that much of the service has been available. But county officials said lingering health concerns generated by the pandemic mean there will be limits on the number of people who can get on a bus at any given time.
“Many Gwinnett residents rely on our transit system to commute to their jobs, and with businesses reopening, we want to re-establish a limited level of commuter service to Atlanta,” Gwinnett County transportation director Alan Chapman said in a statement. “We are also limiting the number of riders on commuter buses to 14 to keep our riders and drivers safe. We encourage all riders to wear face masks as recommended by the CDC.”
The service had largely been suspended after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter in place order because of the pandemic. Only Route 110, which takes Gwinnett residents to the area around the Emory University and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offices continued after the shelter-in-place order was issued.
There will be five commuter express routes that use a managed lane on Interstate 85 to get Gwinnett residents to Atlanta, including the route to Emory and the CDC. The routes that are resuming are 101, 102, 103 and 103A. They will run Mondays through Fridays during peak travel times.
Anyone who would like additional information about Gwinnett County Transit's commuter express routes, or local service routes, can visit www.GCTransit.com or call 770-822-5010.
