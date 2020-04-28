The Baking Grounds in Buford had something on Tuesday that it hasn’t had in a while: customers eating in its dining room.
There just weren’t as many as there would have been before the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic.
“That’s gone fairly well,” Braking Ground owner Melinda McCaslin said. “I mean we just had a few people in for seating. I think all of America is still very cautious and we are too so we took out probably 60% or 70% of our seating so there’s the 6- to 8-foot minimum between customers.”
Some restaurants are starting to dip their toes back into offering sit down dining services now that Gov. Brian Kemp has given them the green light to do so starting this week.
In addition to The Baking Ground, Chilis in Lawrenceville has reopened its dining room this week as other restaurants ponder whether to resume sit down service.
But, those restaurants that have resumed dining services are taking extra precautions.
McCaslin said she felt the first day with seating was “promising,” but the majority of her business remained carry out, which is something she had been doing while inside dining was not allowed.
Not only has McCaslin taken out much of her seating to ensure social distancing, but The Baking Ground also made hand sanitizer and wipes available at the entrance of the restaurant for customers. She has a limited amount of staff working as well to ensure social distancing as well.
“Right now, we’re just abiding by all of the things that (government officials) have laid out for us,” McCaslin said.
Meanwhile, other restaurants are looking at ways to safely resuming dining services. Universal Joint owner Bruce Kennedy said one option he is looking at is resuming outdoor dining with about eight to 10 feet of distance between tables, having customers get their food from a window to separate them from employees as much as possible and using paper plates and plastic silverware that would be thrown in the trash after a single use.
Kennedy said he’s been talking with other restaurant owners on the Lawrenceville Square and has considered the possibility of resuming very limited dining as early as either this weekend or next weekend although nothing is set in stone.
“You’ve got to be careful, especially in the restaurant business, where you do have alcohol because that alcohol can tend to make those (personal space) boundaries a little less evident,” Kennedy said. “There’s a lot that’s going through everybody’s head right and no one wants to be the first guy out of the block, but you’ve got to do what’s right for your business.”
