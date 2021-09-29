Gwinnett residents will get chance to see Elisha Winn House upgrades during 42nd annual Winn Fair

People who attend the Elisha Winn Fair this weekend will something has changed at the Elisha Winn House.
Actually, they'll notice a lot has changed at the historic site.
This weekend's two-day fair will be the first chance that many people will have to see the product of renovations Gwinnett County officials did at the property. Officials from the Gwinnett Historical Society, which stages the Elisha Winn Fair and manages the house on the county's behalf, said the improvements will enable more people to enjoy the property.
"It's just more open to everyone now," Elisha Winn Fair organizer Betty Warbington said of the increased access at the property.
The Elisha Winn Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Elisha Winn House, which is located at 908 Dacula Road. This will be the first time in two years that the Gwinnett Historical Society has been able to hold the Elisha Winn Fair. Last year's fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The house holds a unique place in Gwinnett history since it was the place where the county's government was formed, and all of its functions initially took place after it was established. It was essentially the 1818 version of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
The improvements made at the property include a new parking area which includes parking spaces for buses, handicapped vehicles and regular vehicles; a restroom building; paved walking paths; electrical outlets for Elisha Winn Fair booths; a handicap access ramp for the property's one-room schoolhouse; and a new covered stage for performers and speakers.
"It's very helpful to not have to rent a cover for the stage when we want to have an event and it's very helpful to me, because I've done the tours of the schoolhouse so many times, that all children have access to the schoolhouse," Gwinnett Historical Society President Beverly Paff said. "But, the whole layout is very nice for any kind of event, whether it's us or the county."
And, those are just the improvements that Gwinnett County made at the property.
The historical society restored a 20-year-old "period" garden as well as a low rock wall along part of the property. Additional historical furniture from the 19th century has been put on display in the house as well.
The garden is designed to showcase flowers, herbs and vegetables that would have been included in an early 19th century garden.
"You know, in the past, they had their kitchen gardens out here, and this was already in existence," Paff said. "I researched the types of flower and veggies they would have had back then, and whoever established this 20 years ago did have some of the flowers that they would have had."
As is tradition at the Winn Fair, there will be food and craft vendors, tours of the Winn House and old school house, music by various groups, blacksmithing demonstrations, a quilt raffle, War of 1812-era military re-enactors, musket firing demonstrations, butter churning, early 19th century gardening, weaving and spinning demonstrations.
Warbington said the Skillet Lickers, who routinely perform at the Elisha Winn Fair, were invited to be the first performers of this year's fair on Saturday so they can be the first group to perform on the new stage. The group will perform at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and local Daughters of the American Revolution are planning to hold a ceremony behind the garden at 2 p.m. on Saturday to mark the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The ceremony will include 21 Count Honors of musket salutes.
Officials from the Rowen development will also be at the fair on Sunday morning to answer residents questions about the planned "knowledge community"/research-oriented development.
Paff and Warbington said the fair will also feature presentations on the history of African-American schools and education in the county in addition to the traditional schoolhouse tours this year.
Admission to the Elisha Winn Fair is $3 for anyone 13 and older. Kids 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
