DSC_0557.JPG

Astrid Ross urges Gwinnett County Commissioners to add more mental health resources in the county's proposed 2023 budget during a public hearing on Monday.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County leaders mostly heard positive feedback on the county's proposed 2023 budget during a public hearing on Monday night, but they also heard calls for additional mental health services and more polling precincts.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will continue to accept written feedback from residents about the proposed budget until Dec. 31. The board will then vote on the final proposed version of the budget on Jan. 3.