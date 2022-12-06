Gwinnett County leaders mostly heard positive feedback on the county's proposed 2023 budget during a public hearing on Monday night, but they also heard calls for additional mental health services and more polling precincts.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will continue to accept written feedback from residents about the proposed budget until Dec. 31. The board will then vote on the final proposed version of the budget on Jan. 3.
"In focusing on our five priority sets, the foundation for critical decisions (in the budget) provides guide points for success," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson told attendees at the public hearing.
The proposed budget includes several new items and positions, such as: a new equity officer position; an environmental sustainability officer; additional firefighters; new transit routes; additional staffing across multiple departments to support the new seventh State Court judge position; an expansion of the county's Emergency Management Office; a language learning assistance program for county employees; upgrades to county roads, sewer and water infrastructure; as well as parks upgrades.
"The initiatives outlined in the budget will continue to strengthen our connections with residents and support our pursuit of equity within Gwinnett," Hendrickson said.
None of the additional services, new positions or funding increases would have been included in the budget if county leaders had not opted to leave the county's millage rate unchanged this year, according to Hendrickson.
"There would not have been the funding for any surplus or any additional funds to fund initiatives that we had talked about," she told the Daily Post after the hearing. "Essentially keeping our millage rate flat would allow us to keep our service level at the standard that our residents expect, but we were able to add additional funds like funding an additional increase for the libraries, funding initiatives like our language assistance program, funding an equity officer, a sustainability officer.
"As our county continues to grow, we have to grow with it."
But, some speakers urged county leaders to also consider other items that were not included in the budget. Two items in particular were additional polling locations and additional mental health services.
"We must have a polling location in the Grayson, Lawrenceville, Loganville area where the tremendous growth of Gwinnett County has brought in so many new residents, and they do not have a polling place to use," Penny Poole told county commissioners.
Astrid Ross ,who runs the Mental Health Support Network, highlighted a need for additional mental health resources in he community. She acknowledged the fact that the county's police department and Sheriff's Office have mental health task forces, but she added that they don't have enough people serving on them to meet the demands of Gwinnett's population.
"Gwinnett County has the beauty of the cultural diversity, but when it comes to mental health services, that diversity doesn't exist in our county," Ross said. "When it comes to cultural competence, (there are) sensitivities about religion, language, just understanding people's cultures. When it comes to mental health services, that doesn't exist."
Gwinnett residents can provide online feedback about the budget proposal through the end of the year at www.gwinnettcounty.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
