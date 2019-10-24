The Georgia Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking for a pair of Gwinnett residents who are accused of using fraudulent store receipts to commit insurance fraud, state officials have announced.
Dacula resident Christopher Dewayne Miller, 30, and Lawrenceville resident Zulieka Hosch, 37, are each accused of submitting the receipts to Lemonade Insurance Company as part of theft claims to collect insurance payments. Miller and Hosch each face an insurance fraud charge, but Hosch is also facing a first degree forgery charge.
“Insurance fraud is a very serious offense. Not only does it impact the individual or company that was taken advantage of, it also impacts policyholders in the form of increased premiums,” said Insurance Commissioner John F. King.
Miller and Hosch could be facing anywhere from two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 if they are convicted of insurance fraud.
State officials said Miller submitted a theft claim with fraudulent Nordstrom and Michael Kors receipts. Meanwhile, Hosch submitted a claim with fraudulent Walmart, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Von Maur and Sunglass Hut receipts.
Georgia insurance investigators accused Hosch of forging the Von Maur receipt, and said none of the items listed on it appeared to have never been purchased. It was not clear where the other receipts used by Miller and Hosch came from.
King said anyone who has information about Miller and Hosch's whereabouts is asked to call the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division at 1-800-656-2298.