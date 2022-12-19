Gwinnett County officials said the family of a corrections officer who was killed on his way to work last week is inviting Gwinnettians to line the route his funeral procession will take to his burial on Tuesday.

The funeral for Corrections Officer Senior Scott Riner will be held at North Metro Baptist Church, which is located at 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE in Lawrenceville, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.