Gwinnett County officials said the family of a corrections officer who was killed on his way to work last week is inviting Gwinnettians to line the route his funeral procession will take to his burial on Tuesday.
The funeral for Corrections Officer Senior Scott Riner will be held at North Metro Baptist Church, which is located at 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE in Lawrenceville, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
After the service ends, a procession will follow his coffin from the church to West View Cemetery in Monticello, where Riner will be buried.
"We expect an increase in congestion along the route and suggest motorists plan accordingly and include extra time to reach their destination or plan an alternate route," county officials said.
As the procession leaves the church, it will turn left out of the church parking lot onto Old Peachtree Road. It will then turn right onto Buford Drive and take that road, which becomes Jackson Street in downtown Lawrenceville, to Scenic Highway. The procession will then turn right onto Scenic Highway at the Lawrenceville Police Department.
It will then take that Scenic Highway to Grayson Highway/State Route 20 and turn left. It will then take Grayson Highway/State Route 20 to Loganville, where it will turn left onto U.S. Highway 78. I will then take U.S. Highway 78 to Sate Route 81 and turn right.
The procession will come down sate Route 81 and turn left onto State Route 142. I will then head down State Route 142 and turn left onto State Route 36.
Once on State Route 36, it will head toward a traffic circle which it will use to get onto State Route 212.
It will take State Route 212 to its end and then turn left onto West Washington Street in Monticello. It then take another left, onto a street that police said has no name, and head toward College Street. the procession will then turn left onto College Street and follow it down to Westview Street and turn left. It will then take Westview Street to the cemetery.
