Gwinnett County police are inviting county residents to line the procession route leading to the funeral for SWAT K9 Blue to pay respects to the fallen police canine on Tuesday morning.
K9 Blue was killed in the line of duty on Thursday while following a suspect who had fled from a stolen vehicle in Norcross. The suspect was also shot and killed.
Police said the funeral procession for K9 Blue will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Gwinnett County Police Department Training Center, which is located at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. It will turn left out of the training center parking lot and head toward State Route 316 eastbound.
The procession will travel down 316 and then turn right onto Harbins Road and end at Oak Rest Pet Garden Cemetery, which is located at 2691 Harbins Road in Bethlehem.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said due to the small space at the cemetery, only K9 Blue's handler and people who worked close with the canine, will attend the funeral service.
"The ceremony for SWAT K9 Blue will be a private ceremony for members of the police department and invited guests," Flynn said. "The police department welcomes anyone who wishes to honor SWAT K9 Blue along the procession route."
K9 Blue had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT unit for just over one year and was a dual purpose canine who could handle tracking and apprehension as well as explosives detection. He also had specialized training to be able to work in.a SWAT environment and conduct duties specific to SWAT missions.
He had been picked from Houston K9 in Houston, Texas after a nationwide search.
"SWAT K9 Blue was very sociable, which is why he was specifically selected and trained to meet the needs and mission capabilities of a SWAT canine, which are unique from traditional patrol canines," Flynn said.
"The police department would like to thank the countless members of the public who have reached out with their condolences for SWAT K9 Blue over the past few days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.