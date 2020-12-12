Gwinnett County officials got something unusual on Wednesday: a budget public hearing where no one got up to speak about items in the county's proposed budget. But that doesn't mean they won't necessarily hear from the public on the budget.
Although the only public hearing scheduled on the $1.91 billion proposed budget has come and gone, residents will be able to continue submitting written feedback through the end of this month. The cutoff for written public comment is Dec. 31.
"We've been providing the online mechanism for providing comments and certainly comments that are sent by email to the staff or to the commissioners will be fed into the overall package of information about comments that are received from the public," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said during the hearing. "This (hearing) is not only way to provide comments."
The budget is designed to give the incoming county commissioners, including a new commission chairwoman, flexibility to decide what projects they would like to fund by putting money in reserve. It is an unusual situation in that while Nash produced the budget, she and two other sitting commissioners will already be out of office by the time the budget comes up for a vote on Jan. 5. Only two currently sitting commissioners, Marlene Fosque and Ben Ku, will still be on the commission when the vote takes place.
Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash's final budget proposal is built with flexibility for successors
Nash presented her final budget proposal to county leaders, including current commissioners as well as the three new commissioners — including a new chairwoman — who will take office in January, on Tuesday morning.
The budget does include about 60 new positions, 33 of which are in the Gwinnett County Police Department.
The county is planning to cut general operating expenses in each department by 3%, but Nash has said in the past that the cuts will not impact employees salaries. Those are cost savings that could be made elsewhere, she said.
A key project that Nash did put in the budget is the creation of a citizens advisory board, which will be tied to the Gwinnett County Police Department’s new Community Affairs Section.
Some of the other items in the proposed budget include: $500,000 in additional funding to expand the Gwinnett Health Department’s epidemiology and infectious disease program; $600,000 for the HomeFirst Gwinnett program; funding for two new parks, money for an airport master plan and maintenance projects at Briscoe Field; an expansion of the police training facility; improvements at the county's fire academy; four additional full-time positions to help in the county's elections office; and funding for the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center.
Comments can be provided online at www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/splashpages/commentsonproposedbudget.
