Wreaths line a walkway leading up to the veterans memorial at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville for a previous Wreaths Across America event. The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution said people have until Nov. 29 to sign up to sponsor wreaths, which honor deceased veterans, for this year's event.

 Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Local Daughters of the American Revolution members are offering residents the chance to sponsor a wreath in honor of a deceased military veteran during the holidays, but there are only a few days left to sign up as a sponsor.

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its 4th Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville in early December. The deadline to sponsor a wreath for a veteran, however, is a few days away, on Nov. 29.

