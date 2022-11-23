Wreaths line a walkway leading up to the veterans memorial at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville for a previous Wreaths Across America event. The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution said people have until Nov. 29 to sign up to sponsor wreaths, which honor deceased veterans, for this year's event.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Local Daughters of the American Revolution members are offering residents the chance to sponsor a wreath in honor of a deceased military veteran during the holidays, but there are only a few days left to sign up as a sponsor.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its 4th Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville in early December. The deadline to sponsor a wreath for a veteran, however, is a few days away, on Nov. 29.
"The Wreaths Across America organization takes great pride in its mission to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach your children the value of freedom," Philadelphia Winn Chapter officials said in an announcement.
Sponsorships cost $15 per wreath. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring a wreath can sign up at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ga0265p. They can also send a check, made payable to Philadelphia Winn Chapter NSDAR, to Kathy Schmidt, Chapter Treasurer, 886 Marbrook Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30044.
The Wreaths Across America event is set to take place at noon on Dec. 17 at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, which is located at 87 Scenic Highway.
Anyone who has questions about the event, or about sponsoring a wreath, is encouraged to contact Philadelphia Winn Chapter Regent Lynn Jacques at 678-332-9852 or LynnJacques55@gmail.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
