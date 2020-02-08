You never know when your next snow day will be in Gwinnett, so it doesn’t take more than an inch of accumulation for families to suit up and play.
Delilah Deates, 4, went outside with her mom Courtney Deates in Suwanee to make sure they checked everything off their snow day to-do list. Wearing pink gloves, a puffy pink jacket and rain boots, Delilah made a snowman and tiny snowballs.
“I love the snow,” she said. “I want to play in it all the time.”
In Lawrenceville, 6-year-old Sophie Worboys was so excited to see snow she ran outside in her pajamas. Her older brother, Aiden Balles, was less impressed. The 10-year-old was comparing the couple of inches of snow to the feet he remembered when he used to live in New York.
Snow flurries fell throughout Saturday morning into the early afternoon in metro-Atlanta. By Saturday afternoon the flurries had stopped after accumulating roughly two inches.
