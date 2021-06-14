Gwinnett County residents and business owners who rely on county police for protection don't have much time left to get their security alarms registered with the county's police department.
County officials said residents and business owners must register their security alarms with the police department by July 1, or they will face extra fees for each false alarm police have to respond to. The requirement is included in the county's Code of Ordinances.
"The Gwinnett Police Department has partnered with CryWolf, from CentralSquare Technologies, to provide administrative and online services related to security alarm management," county officials said in an announcement.
"Every resident or business owner who has a residential or commercial security alarm system is required to register their security alarm system with the county."
The registration requirement applies to areas where county police provide police services. That means residents or businesses in cities — such as Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Duluth, Suwanee or Snellville — that have their own police departments do not have to register their alarms with the county.
People and businesses in cities that contract with the county for police protection — such as Peachtree Corners, Grayson or Sugar Hill — do have to register with the county.
"False alarms cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 billion annually nationwide," county officials said. "In 2020, Gwinnett Police responded to approximately 22,450 alarm calls, only 163 of which were true alarm or emergencies."
Every resident and business owner has to file a new registration form — even if they were previously registered — because of the transition to the new system. There is an extra $25 fee for each false alarm that police have to respond to at a home or business whose security alarm is not registered with the county.
Anyone who has questions about the Gwinnett Police False Alarm Reduction program is invited to call 833-281-8743 or visit the program's website at www.crywolfservices.com/gwinnettcoga/. They can also register online, or print out a blank registration form at that site.
