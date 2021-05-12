A Gwinnett County resident will spend the next three years serving on the board that oversees the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Foundation.
Yolanda Egland Wilson was recently elected to serve on the board for a three-year term. The foundation is an organization that raises funds for the NAACP, promotes philanthropic activities and serves an advisory role for the NAACP's Board of Directors on matters regarding programs.
"Yolanda’s leadership credo is to always leave things better than she found them and to be the change that she wants to see in the world," foundation officials said in an announcement about Wilson's election. "Therefore, she constantly looks for ways to not just balance her career and passion for helping others, but to integrate the two."
Wilson is an engagement leader for Amazon and is both certified as a project management professional and holds Six Sigma Black Belt professional training. She is a native of Mississippi and hold's a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi.
At Amazon, Wilson works with company leaders on defining and carrying out engagement strategies for the company's drivers, and she also works with stakeholders on finding ways to improve the company through standardization and increased efficiency. NAACP officials also said she serves as a voice for diversity, equity and inclusion as well as employee mental health and well-being within Amazon.
Wilson is a Life Member of the NAACP, and has been a member of the organization for nearly 30 years. She is also active in her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. graduate chapter, where she serves as the strategic planning committee chairwoman, and serves as a mentor for women in management roles through the Pathbuilders organization as well as the member of the Veterans Empowerment Organization advisory board.
"Yolanda is an experienced leader with over 25 years of business experience, specializing in strategy development and process improvement," foundation officials said. "She has a proven ability to look across initiatives and see connection points and has a continuous improvement mindset. She is adept at diplomatically building trust, influence, and credibility with other leaders of varying levels across the globe and serving as a trusted advisor and thought leader in her specialty areas. She also has a proven track record of successfully utilizing her wide-Global ranging toolbox of strategies and tactics to drive growth for organizations."
