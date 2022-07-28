A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in connection with a drug and human trafficking investigation in Troup County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Andrew Jones, 34, was arrested at his home on July 21. The Gwinnett Metro Task Force, also known as GMTF, and the Lawrenceville Police Department led a drug investigation while the GBI and Homeland Security Investigations helped investigate possible human trafficking, while Gwinnett sheriff's deputies also helped with the investigations.
No human trafficking charges have been filed at this point, but Miles said Jones has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
"On July 13, 2022, members of GMTF received information from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office that Andrew Jones was giving fentanyl to several women and expecting the women to repay him in either sexual favors or in cash payments," Miles said. "GMTF asked HSI and the GBI to assist with a human trafficking and drug investigation. GMTF narcotic investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Jones’ Gwinnett County home as a direct result of information obtained during the GBI and HSI’s investigation in Troup County. Police executed a search warrant on Jones’ home on July 21, 2022, after countless hours of surveillance and corroboration of information."
Law enforcement found about 90 grams of suspected marijuana, 50 grams of suspected fentanyl, "trafficking amounts" of suspected methamphetamine, five guns as well as other drugs and drug paraphernalia, hundreds of syringes and a make-shift fentanyl pills production lab when officers conducted the search warrant at Jones' home.
Jones is still being held in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Thursday.
Miles said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone who has information related to the case, including information about possible human trafficking, can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-800-597-8477, by visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
