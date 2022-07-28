A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in connection with a drug and human trafficking investigation in Troup County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Andrew Jones, 34, was arrested at his home on July 21. The Gwinnett Metro Task Force, also known as GMTF, and the Lawrenceville Police Department led a drug investigation while the GBI and Homeland Security Investigations helped investigate possible human trafficking, while Gwinnett sheriff's deputies also helped with the investigations.

