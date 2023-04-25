Two neighborhoods in Sugar Hill are going to have to deal with construction for more than a year as their aging water mains are replaced.
County commissioners recently gave the green light for the 50-year-old water mains to be replaced in the Lanier Forest and Millcreek Trace neighborhoods, off Frontier Drive near Nelson Brogdon Road. The county is having nearly 2.5 miles of water mains replaced, and the work is expected to take 480 days — which equates to about 16 months — to complete.
The project is expected to cost nearly $4.26 million. JDS Inc. received the contract to replace the lines.
The current water mains for the subdivisions are 2-inch and 6-inch PVC and asbestos cement water mains. County officials said in documents presented to commissioners that the lines have a history of breaking.
The new water mains will be 8-inch lines.
“By upgrading the water mains to current standards, this project will improve reliability of the distribution system in this area,” Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources officials wrote in their request to county commissioners.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.