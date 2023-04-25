Water Main replacement map.jpg

This map shows the streets that will be affected by a water main replacement projects in two Sugar Hill neighborhoods. The neighborhoods are located off Frontier Drive, near Nelson Brogdon Road.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Two neighborhoods in Sugar Hill are going to have to deal with construction for more than a year as their aging water mains are replaced.

County commissioners recently gave the green light for the 50-year-old water mains to be replaced in the Lanier Forest and Millcreek Trace neighborhoods, off Frontier Drive near Nelson Brogdon Road. The county is having nearly 2.5 miles of water mains replaced, and the work is expected to take 480 days — which equates to about 16 months — to complete.

