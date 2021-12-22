A sign saying "Vote Here" in both English and Spanish waves in the breeze outside Lawrenceville City Hall during the city's municipal election in November. The U.S. Census Bureau announced earlier this month that Gwinnett County remains the only community in Georgia that is required, under Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act, to provide elections materials in both English and Spanish.
As Gwinnett County officials look to move toward expanding access to voting materials in more non-English languages, the federal government has renewed a requirement that the county provide those materials in at least one language: Spanish.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a new list of counties across the nation that are required under Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act to provide elections materials in languages other than English. As was the case when the last Section 203 list was issued in 2016, Gwinnett County is the only county in Georgia that falls under the mandate.
The Voting Rights Act requires a county to provide voting materials in a language other than English when the number of people in that community who speak that foreign language reaches a certain threshold. That threshold is that at least 5% of the community's voting age population speaks a language other than English and has limited or no English proficiency.
In Gwinnett's case, the only language group that meets that threshold is the Spanish-speaking population. the county has been required to provide election materials in that language, as well as English, since the 2016 Section 203 list was published in the Federal Register.
Gwinnett officials are planning, however, to move toward offering elections materials in more languages than Spanish and English in 2022. Part of the proposed 2022 county budget, which county commissioners will vote on at their first meeting in January, will fund the addition of election materials in Korean, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
