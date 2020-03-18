The Gwinnett County Relay For Life — the world's largest Relay For Life event — is usually one of the biggest events of the month of May in Gwinnett County. But thanks to the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, it, like many other community events, has been postponed.
Gwinnett Relay For Life officials announced on Facebook that the relay will be moved from its original May 8 date to Halloween weekend, the evening of Oct. 30 to the morning of Oct. 31, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The move is due to efforts by the American Cancer Society to hold off on spring events to help flatten the curve and reduce the spread of the disease.
"Based on current guidance, and out of an abundance of caution, the American Cancer Society has extended the suspension of all events through mid-May," Gwinnett Relay For Life organizers said in their announcement. "Relay For Life of Gwinnett has been rescheduled for October 30, 2020 at the Gwinnett Fairgrounds.
"We are extremely grateful to all our volunteers, participants, and sponsors who have worked to make Relay For Life events a success. Your efforts will make an impact on those fighting cancer, and we’re looking forward to continuing the conversation with our volunteers virtually on new and creative ways to support Relay For Life."
American Cancer Society offices have been closed because of the outbreak, but cancer patients and survivors who have concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak can visit www.cancer.org or call a 24-hour helpline available at 1-800-227-2345. Health officials have repeatedly said the elderly and people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.
And while the Gwinnett County Relay For Life has been postponed, organizers are asking the community to continue supporting the American Cancer Society in the meantime.
"We do not know what the future holds, but we do know that the economy is already suffering," organizers said. "When the economy suffers, so do nonprofits. If you are so moved, we encourage you to join a Relay For Life event in your community or to make a donation to support the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society. Our fight continues."
