Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court is celebrating a milestone with the appointment of its newest judge.
The county’s State Court bench has picked Norcross resident Mihae Park to join the Recorder’s Court bench, making her the first Asian-American woman to serve as a Recorder’s Court judge. She is also the second judge of Korean descent to sit on the bench, following in the steps of Judge Ramón Alvarado, who was of Korean and Puerto Rican descent and who died last summer.
Park — who is set to be sworn in May 28 — will fill out the unexpired term of retired Judge Michael Greene, who stepped down April 30 to enter retirement. Her term lasts through Dec. 31, 2023.
Park is a native of Seoul, South Korea who become a U.S. citizen when she was 19. She is also a University of Florida law school graduate who previously worked in the Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office for more than a decade after college, starting in 1988. During her time in that office, she handled motions, appeals and more than 60 hearings. Those hearings included jury and bench trials.
More recently, she has worked as an attorney at Taylor Lee and Associates, where she handled DUI cases, and served as a solicitor in Suwanee Municipal Court.
“Park is certified to argue before the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court, and the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia,” county officials said. “As a member of the Gwinnett County Bar Association, she served for many years as the co-chair for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
“She was a board member of the Korean American Scholarship Fund and continues to be a liaison between the Korean community and the Gwinnett Judicial System. She is a member of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.”
