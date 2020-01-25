For the first time in its 47-year history, the Gwinnett County Recorder's Court will offer evening court sessions to better accommodate residents' schedules.
The new sessions will begin in March at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Langley Drive. They will take place on a monthly basis starting at 6 p.m.
While the evening sessions will be limited to minor traffic infractions for now, there are plans to expand based on community response.
Currently, the court holds sessions weekday mornings and afternoons. The evening court sessions will allow residents to attend court after typical working hours.
This will benefit residents who typically have to take time off work for court appearances due to minor offenses such as traffic tickets and other code violations.
“By creating a more flexible schedule, we hope to allow Gwinnett residents to resolve citations as conveniently – and with as little overall impact to their life – as possible,” Recorder’s Court Judge Ramón Alvarado said.
Long-term plans for the new evening sessions include moving them to the nearby Recorder’s Court building on Stone Mountain Street.
“After we get an idea of the demand for nighttime sessions, we can determine funding and plans for expansion,” Alvarado said.
Recorder's Court handles traffic citations written by the Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Recorder's Court also handles all Gwinnett County code ordinance violations. These include citations written by Gwinnett County Animal Control, Gwinnett County Code Enforcement and the Gwinnett Environmental Health Department.
