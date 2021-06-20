Gwinnett County is getting a major funding grant from a national recycling organization to help boost recycling efforts in the county.
The Recycling Partnership has awarded a $100,000 grant, which is backed by American Beverage’s Every Bottle Back initiative, to the county and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful. That funding will be used to provide 8,400 recycling carts to households in unincorporated Gwinnett as well as support efforts to boost recycling education for the nearly 200,000 homes located in the county's unincorporated areas.
“We are very pleased and grateful to The Recycling Partnership for the generous grant to enhance our recycling efforts,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “In Gwinnett County, we believe in recycling. It reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills, conserves natural resources, prevents pollution by reducing the need to collect raw materials, saves energy, and strengthens our economic security. We’re looking forward to seeing an increase in recyclables in Gwinnett County because of this grant.”
The Recycling Partnership is looking to make a big investment in supporting recycling in Gwinnett County. In addition to the grant awarded to the county, the organization is also expected to work with Every Bottle Back to award a $15,000 grant to the city of Norcross to help improve the recycling stream in that city.
“Georgia’s beverage companies are excited to partner with Gwinnett County and The Recycling Partnership to make recycling more accessible for county residents,” said Kevin Perry, who is the Georgia Beverage Association's president and chief executive officer.
“This investment will improve our state’s recycling efforts and ensure our 100% recyclable beverage bottles are collected and remade as new bottles, meaning less plastic in the environment.”
The education campaign for unincorporated Gwinnett is called Know What to Throw. Its goal is to teach Gwinnettians the correct items to put in their recycling bins, and the right way to put them in the bins. It will entail a mailer, billboards, social media efforts and other educational and outreach efforts.
"Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is honored to work alongside the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and The Recycling Partnership to take curbside recycling in Gwinnett County to the next level," Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. "From education about the importance of proper recycling to access to larger carts to capture more recyclables, we're exploring a number of ways to optimize The Partnership's recent $100,000 grant and the County’s matched funds for the benefit of our community and our environment.
"We are thankful to both The Recycling Partnership and our outstanding Board of Commissioners for their support as we look ahead to even more improvements to come for our countywide recycling program. We hope the strides we make today will serve as a shining example for other communities across the nation to follow in the future."
Recycling Partnership Community Program Coordinator Keysha Burton added, “The Recycling Partnership is excited to partner with Gwinnett County to expand access to curbside recycling and help residents understand how to recycle correctly. Gwinnett’s commitment to improving the capture of quality recyclables demonstrates that positive program transformation builds system resiliency, and we are grateful to the beverage industry’s Every Bottle Back initiative for supporting this recycling transformation.”
A postage-paid mailer is expected to sent to residents in unincorporated Gwinnett about the new free recycling carts, and any resident who do not have a cart, but would like one, can reply to the mailer or make a request at gcsolidwate.com or call 770-822-7771.
