Property at the intersection of Old Norcross and Lawrenceville Suwanee Roads that Gwinnett County plans to use for a new park that will serve residents of the Discovery High School cluster is shown in this 2018 file photo. County commissioners approved a settlement with the owners of the property on Tuesday to end eminent domain litigation that had been ongoing since 2018.
Gwinnett County Commissioners will pay an additional $2.5 million on proposed park land it had already set some funding aside for after reaching a court settlement with the owners of the property.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved the $10 million settlement to end an eminent domain condemnation case against Dillard Worthington Corporation over the land. The litigation centered around land that is intended to be used as part of a new park that will be created near Discovery High School in Lawrenceville.
County officials had previously set aside $7.5 million to pay for the land, although the owners had wanted much more.
"In order to obtain possession of the property, we deposited $7.5 million into court as an estimated amount of compensation for the property," County Attorney Mike Ludwiczak told commissioners.
"Although in the litigation, there was sworn appraiser and owner testimony presented that the value of the property was somewhere between $16 and $20 million, I'm happy to report that through ongoing negotiations, the parties were able to settle the case for the amount of $10 million, or the payment of an additional $2.5 million into court."
The property in question is 45 acres of forested land located at the corner of Old Norcross Road and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
County officials have been discussing building a park there for years, citing a need for a park in that area which could potentially help athletic programs from schools in the Discovery High School cluster.
But, negotiations to buy the property broke down so county commissioners decided in March 2018 to begin eminent domain proceedings to acquire the property. The issue has been going on in the courts for so long now that none of the commissioners who were in office when the eminent domain proceedings began are still in office.
On Tuesday, Ludwiczak did tell commissioners that, on top of the additional $2.5 million the county has agreed to pay for the land, the county also agreed to pay interest on that $2.5 million. That interest will be for a period of time stretching back to when the county took possession of the property, according to the county attorney.
"This settlement, which is recommended by the (county) Law Department, will bring this matter to a resolution and we'll receive a full and final release," Ludwiczak said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
