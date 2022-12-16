Discovery area proposed park site in Lawrenceville file photo

Property at the intersection of Old Norcross and Lawrenceville Suwanee Roads that Gwinnett County plans to use for a new park that will serve residents of the Discovery High School cluster is shown in this 2018 file photo. County commissioners approved a settlement with the owners of the property on Tuesday to end eminent domain litigation that had been ongoing since 2018.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County Commissioners will pay an additional $2.5 million on proposed park land it had already set some funding aside for after reaching a court settlement with the owners of the property.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved the $10 million settlement to end an eminent domain condemnation case against Dillard Worthington Corporation over the land. The litigation centered around land that is intended to be used as part of a new park that will be created near Discovery High School in Lawrenceville.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.