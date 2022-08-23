Lake Lanier Chattahoochee River Buford Dam

Buford Dam at Lake Lanier is seen in this 2009 aerial file photo. Gwinnett County commissioners recently approved a 30-year Water Storage Agreement with the state of Georgia which grants the county long-term rights to use some of the state's storage volume for a water supply.

 File Photo

Gwinnnett County has pulled water from Lake Lanier for residents to use, but the county has never had a formal contract to do so — until now.

County commissioners recently approved a 30-year Water Storage Agreement with the state of Georgia which grants the county long-term rights to use some of the state's storage volume for a water supply.

