Buford Dam at Lake Lanier is seen in this 2009 aerial file photo. Gwinnett County commissioners recently approved a 30-year Water Storage Agreement with the state of Georgia which grants the county long-term rights to use some of the state's storage volume for a water supply.
Gwinnnett County has pulled water from Lake Lanier for residents to use, but the county has never had a formal contract to do so — until now.
County commissioners recently approved a 30-year Water Storage Agreement with the state of Georgia which grants the county long-term rights to use some of the state's storage volume for a water supply.
It comes on the heels of Georgia reaching a Master Storage Agreement with the U.S. Army for water supply for Gwinnett and other counties that rely on the lake. It's the first time such an agreement has ever been executed.
“Quality water is important for our residents and visitors,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “It is the small benefits that play a large part in why Gwinnett County is the preferred place to live and work. DWR continues to deliver superior services and this is an important step toward securing the County’s water supply for years to come.”
The agreement is expected to allow Gwinnett to access up to 112 million gallons of water a day. The county currently uses just 76 million gallons per day.
Gwinnett will pay $1.5 million annually for the cost of storing the water in the lake, plus fees that cover Gwinnett's percentage of the cost for operations and maintenance as well as repair, rehabilitate and replace the lake.
“This contract is the result of many years of work to gain access to adequate storage volume to secure water supply for the communities that depend on Lake Lanier for their drinking water,” Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources Interim Director Rebecca Shelton said. “Recently, due to the hard work of DWR staff to properly treat the water from the lake, we recently received the award for best tasting water in Georgia.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.