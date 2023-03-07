This site plan from the Suwanee Town Center Park expansion master plan shows what the Town Center on Main park will roughly look like. Gwinnett County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Suwanee officials to outline funding sources for the project.
Gwinnett County is teaming up with Suwanee officials to help get the city’s Town Center on Main project going.
County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the city for the funding of the project. The county will provide funding to help pay for a park that will be a major part of the Town Center on Main project, which will mirror Suwanee’s existing Town Center Park but be located west of Buford Highway, starting at Main Street.
Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming said the city will shoulder the lion’s share of the cost for Town Center on Main.
“The total project cost for the city of Suwanee is estimated to be $26 million, and the county’s contribution through the SPLOST city-county park funding shall not exceed $820,317,” Fleming said.
Town Center on Main will occupy 25 acres and include green space, a 900-foot signature bridge, a plaza, sandpit volleyball courts, art work and large pavilions.
Fleming told commissioners that $3.15 million in funding from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax was designated to go to park projects in cities around the county. Five city-county funded park projects were set to receive that funding.
“This intergovernmental agreement with the city of Suwanee is the last of five city-county approved park projects and will be allocated for the park portion of the city of Suwanee Town Center on Main project,” Fleming said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
