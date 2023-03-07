TownCenterOnMainMasterPlan.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

This site plan from the Suwanee Town Center Park expansion master plan shows what the Town Center on Main park will roughly look like. Gwinnett County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Suwanee officials to outline funding sources for the project.

 Photo: City of Suwanee

Gwinnett County is teaming up with Suwanee officials to help get the city’s Town Center on Main project going.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the city for the funding of the project. The county will provide funding to help pay for a park that will be a major part of the Town Center on Main project, which will mirror Suwanee’s existing Town Center Park but be located west of Buford Highway, starting at Main Street.

