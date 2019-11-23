Bill Holcumbe, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was so moved after receiving a quilt draped on his shoulders that he stood up to thank all of the volunteers who over a few months produced more than 30 quilts for local veterans.
Holcumbe sat in his seat as he watched generations of veterans receive quilts and a gentle embrace from volunteers from the Gwinnett Quilts of Valor Quilters. Holcumbe made a point to made his way though the crowded annex at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville on Thursday morning to shake hands and greet the quilt recipients.
Holcumbe, who was active from 1998 to 2006, was deployed during the second wave of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He said many of the men and women receiving quilts on Thursday paved the way for him as a soldier.
“That’s my heritage,” Holcumbe said. “These are the people I learned from, no matter if they're a different branch of service or not. These people taught me how to stay alive and the things to do and things not to do.”
Gwinnett Quilters are a local chapter of Quilts of Valor, a nonprofit founded by the mother of a soldier in 2003. The Gwinnett chapter includes 25 to 30 local volunteers with varying methods and skill in stitching. They spend months producing quilts for local veterans who are nominated online by friends of family.
In October, the Gwinnett chapter celebrated its 10th anniversary. The chapter typically organizes two quilting ceremonies, one in March and one in November near Veterans Day. In 10 years, group organizer Betsy Podriznik said the chapter had produced more than 1,000 quilts.
Podriznik, a resident of Lawrenceville, said the ceremony doesn’t lose its emotional luster no matter how many she attends.
“They’re all shapes and forms,” Podriznik said. “Some are very healthy, and a lot are debilitated. … We still have a few (recipients) from the Second World War, Korea, a lot from Vietnam.”
Thursday’s presentation was one of the largest the Gwinnett chapter ever held. Typically the Gwinnett Quilters drape about 15 veterans with quilts. Easily twice that many received quilts on Thursday, not including a few that canceled appearances at the last-minute.
It was a pleasant surprise for Ginny Manning, who said they never had 31 accept the invitations to prior ceremonies.
“They all said yes,” Manning said with a laugh.
Podriznik said sewers are almost up to 200 quilts produced this year. Some of the fabric for the quilts are donated, but it comes out of pocket for many of the sewers. It could take as long as three months for a quilt to be finished. Recipients of quilts are registered with Quilts of Valor’s national organization to insure their quilt if it’s lost, stolen, burned or otherwise damaged.
The ceremony began with a presentation from Terry Manning, a local member of Atlanta’s chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He explained the purposes of various antiques that are unrecognizable today, such as gunpowder horns or bricks of tea. The twist, he did it dressed head-to-toe like a soldier of the Continental Army.
Gloria Planer followed that presentation by reading a poem. It was a ode to veterans she wrote 50 years ago.
“Each (war) was to be the last/ the biggest joke of present and past,” she said.
Finally, Gerry Krause provided an introduction each of the 31 veterans who received quilts.
“We’re all volunteers who give our time, treasure and talent so we can say, ‘Thank you,’” she said.