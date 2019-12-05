Gwinnett County is planning to spend $11 million on elections in 2020, but as county officials talked to state legislators about those plans on Thursday, they admitted there are still some challenges left to deal with.
The amount of money allocated for the 2020 elections marks a significant investment by the county in conducting next year’s election cycle, Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash told legislators from the county Thursday at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse. The county is also putting about $1.5 million in a contingency fund to cover any emergency issues related to elections that pop up next year.
The 2020 election cycle will be dominated by the presidential election, but there will be several key local seats on the ballot as well, including commission chairman, two other county commission seats, school board seats, the sheriff, district attorney, congressional and U.S. Senate races and local judicial seats.
“This will by far be the largest dollar figure that we’ve put toward elections in history,” Nash said.
While Gwinnett County is planning big spending on the 2020 elections, legislators raised a couple of issues which the county must still sort out.
One of those issues is getting the new voting machines that the state has purchased. Another is making sure the county can get enough poll workers to conduct the election.
The state’s presidential primary will be held March 24, but advanced in-person voting, also known as early voting, is set to begin March 2 — which is a little under three months away.
“Do you know what the status is of the new election machines, have we in Gwinnett County gotten those machines yet,” state Rep. Donna McLeod asked.
“We have not received them,” Gwinnett Community Service Director Tina Fleming told the legislator.
Secretary of State spokesman Walter Jones said the state recently received most the new equipment which will be distributed to county elections offices across Georgia. Distribution of the machines began this week.
Jones said the Secretary of State’s Office is first collecting old voting machines that will no longer be used from each county before delivering the new machines. The goal is to have devices switched out well before early voting for the presidential primary begins so local officials can ensure poll managers are able to use, set up and break down the machines.
“(Delivery of the new machines) is beginning to happen now and our folks still feel like we’re on schedule or maybe even a tad bit ahead of schedule on all of this,” Jones said.
Another election-related issue facing the county is one that is familiar for local officials: recruiting enough poll workers to adequately staff enough early voting locations to avoid long lines. Gwinnett made headlines in the fall of 2016 when voters had to wait in line for hours to cast ballots at the county’s elections headquarters during early voting for that year’s general election, when a presidential election topped the ballot.
Senate Minority Leader Steve Hinson asked Nash about how the county was working to prepare itself for early voting in 2020.
The chairwoman said it depended on how many poll workers the county could recruit. The county is trying to find ways to increase the number of people who volunteer to be poll workers — which is why the county is proposing increasing the amount of money paid to poll workers.
“Our limitation, quite honestly, is can we recruit enough poll workers to staff (early voting locations) for that period of time,” Nash said. “When we’re doing 12 hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., we have to have two shifts of polls workers. We did increase the pay for poll workers in this proposed budget to help with that, but it’s a semi-volunteer kind of assignment.
“And most of the people that have the flexibility to be available for three weeks plus election day are (retirement age) and we aren’t the best at some of the technology so we’re focusing on trying to recruit.”
Nash also said that a federal requirement for the county to provide elections materials in English and Spanish means the county must recruit plenty of multi-lingual poll workers as well to comply with that mandate. She asked legislators to help the county get the word out that a lot of poll workers are needed.
“So what I’m understanding you’re saying is that you’re committed to opening more locations, and money is not an issue (but) you’re just worried about getting enough poll workers,” Hinson asked.
“That’s exactly the limitation on us,” Nash said.