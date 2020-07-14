As Gwinnett County officials work on ways to educate residents about testing, the county is close to surpassing another threshold for COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases, according to figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Gwinnett has seen a total of 11,882 COVID-19 cases since March. The county has also seen reports of a total of 187 deaths and 1,382 hospitalizations. The county, which has the highest case total of any county in Georgia, has an incidence rate of 1,223.5 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The new numbers come as Gwinnett health officials are offering new advice on when is the best time for a person to get tested for COVID-19 after they have been potentially exposed to the virus that causes it.
“We’re really trying to educate the public on when is a good time to get tested especially if you’re in contact with a positive case,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments spokesman Chad Wasdin said.
The prevailing guidance from health officials during the pandemic is that the virus which causes the disease can take up to 14 days to show symptoms. Health officials have also been trying to work on contact tracing to track who has been in contact with people who test positive for the disease.
Wasdin said people who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should not rush to get tested themselves too soon after that contact, however, because it takes time for the virus to incubate.
“They’re wanting to immediately get tested and that’s not necessarily the best practice,” he said. “What we really recommend is people who have been exposed to a positive case quarantine or isolate themselves for 14 days and watch for symptoms.
“If they do develop symptoms within that timeframe, they certainly should seek out a test. Typically what we see in the incubation period is roughly within five to six days in quarantine, someone might develop symptoms around that time. If you do develop symptoms, certainly seek out a test.”
Health officials are not necessarily saying people who don’t develop symptoms should not get tested, however. Wasdin did have advice for when asymptomatic people should get tested as well.
“If you don’t develop symptoms, then the best time to get tested within a quarantine period is Day 10,” he said. “Of course it’s unnerving. We know people want to know their status, especially if they’ve been exposed to someone, and of course it’s important to remember that exposure is being within six feet of someone who is positive for 15 minutes.”
Gwinnett has seen significant increases in new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks.
In the span of one week, from July 7 to Tuesday, Gwinnett’s COVID-19 case total rose by 1,910 new cases. By comparison, the total rose by 1,890 cases in the week between June 30 and July 7.
In the last week, Gwinnett’s case total crossed two thresholds, first crossing the 10,000 cases mark last Wednesday and then crossing the 11,000 cases threshold on Saturday.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District announced Tuesday that Gwinnett has seen a positivity rate of 12.4% during the pandemic. There had been a total of 93,318 tests performed in Gwinnett as noon Monday, when the county health department compiled its COVID-19 numbers for the weekly snapshot report released on Tuesday.
The median age of people who have tested positive for the disease is 38. The two age groups with the highest number of positive cases is 35 to 49, followed by 25 to 34, according to county health department data. The 50 to 64 age group has had the third highest number of cases, followed by the 18 to 24 age group.
“In Gwinnett County there has been a 18.6% increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 Cases between the week of 6/29/2020 – 7/6/2020 (9,666 cases) and 7/7/20 – 7/13/20 (11,461 cases),” health officials said in their COVID-19 report on Tuesday.
The local health department reported people who were known to have underlying health conditions accounted for just 2,205 cases seen in the county while it was unknown whether people in 7,501 of another cases had underlying conditions.
The number of people dying in Gwinnett from the disease took a sharp upward turn in the last week, however. There have been 13 new deaths reported in Gwinnett in the week since July 7. In the week before that, the death toll rose by just four new deaths.
The median age of people dying from COVID-19 in Gwinnett is 79, according to Gwinnett, New and Rockdale Health Department officials.
Statewide, there has been a total of 123,963 cases, 3,054 deaths, 13,685 hospitalizations and 2,662 ICU admissions since March.
And, while Gwinnett continues to have the highest case total of all counties in the state, Fulton County is seeing major increases. A few weeks ago, Gwinnett had seen a total of more than 1,000 more cases than Fulton after surging past its neighbor last month.
As of Tuesday, the gap had narrowed to 528 cases.
Fulton County has seen a bigger surge in cases than Gwinnett has seen since just before the Fourth of July, with 2,288 new cases since July 7 alone. It has had a total of 11,354 cases, 327 deaths and 1,280 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.
DeKalb has had the third highest total of all Georgia counties (8,784 cases, 183 deaths), followed by Cobb County (7,388 cases, 256 deaths) and Hall County (3,928 cases, 65 deaths).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.