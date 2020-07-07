Gwinnett County is on the cusp of becoming the first county in Georgia to report more than 10,000 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus as local health officials prepare to add an additional day of testing at many sites.
As of Tuesday, Gwinnett now has a total of 9,972 cases with 174 deaths and 1,188 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 1,026.83 cases for every 100,000 residents. Although new cases continue to rise in Gwinnett, the county’s death rate from the disease has slowed down considerably, with only one new death reported since last Friday.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments reported a 12% positivity rate for Gwinnett County, where 81,799 tests had been performed, as of Monday.
As Gwinnett continues to see high numbers of new cases reported daily, officials at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district are preparing to add Saturday testing at most of its sites across the three-county health district this week.
“We do testing here (at the health office in Lawrenceville on Saturdays), but all of our other locations are getting ready to start doing testing on Saturdays,” health district spokesman Chad Wasdin said.
The health district has been making testing appointment slots available for people to sign up for three days in advance, and Wasdin said the health district continues to test between 4,000 and 5,000 people a week. Lately, the health district has been filling all of its available testing slots.
“We absolutely have the demand for it,” Wasdin said.
The Georgia Emergency Management Homeland Security Agency reported there was an increase 1,168 cases of the disease reported in Gwinnett, which leads the state in total cases, between the afternoon of July 2 and Monday afternoon.
That is less than the increase of 1,356 new cases seen over that same period in Fulton County.
Fulton County has had a total of 9,066 reported cases, with an incidence rate of 824.8 cases for every 100,000 residents and 1,173 hospitalizations. The disease has killed far more people in Fulton, however, where the death toll stands at 316 people.
The large increase listed by GEMAHSA for Gwinnett on Monday in new cases is due to the face that the agency did not issue daily COVID-19 reports Friday through Sunday because of the holiday weekend and was playing catch up on Monday.
As this week got underway, Gwinnett showed it was roughly on par with the daily increases it was seeing before the holiday.
Gwinnett saw just 185 new reports of COVID-19 cases between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile Fulton saw an increase of 183 new cases.
Overall, Georgia saw its case total increase by 3,406 cases in a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday. The state crossed the 100,000 cases on Tuesday, with a total of 100,470 reported cases since the pandemic reached the state in March.
Statewide, 2,899 people have died from COVID-19 and there have been a total of 12,226 hospitalizations and 2,471 ICU admissions since the pandemic began.
There has been a total of 1.15 million COVID-19 test performed in Georgia, including 979,452 swab tests and 171,020 tests. Georgia’s positivity rate is 8.7%, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
