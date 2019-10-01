In what Gwinnett County Director of Transportation Alan Chapman described as an annual move, the county will apply for $10.16 million in Federal Transit Administration funds to pay for Gwinnett County Transit operations.
Gwinnett commissioners gave their blessing for the application to be submitted. The funding is expected to help with 2020 and 2021 operations and capital projects for the county's bus service.
The breakdown of grant funding is expected to include $7.4 million in FTA formula funding as well as $2.75 million in Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality. The county must put up a nearly $3.18 million local funding match to get the FTA grant, bringing the total up amount of funding for transit up to more than $13.3 million.
"This is our annual grant request for Federal Transit Administration Formula funds," Chapman told commissioners Tuesday. "The funding includes operating existence for our existing local commuter and paratransit services, funding for security equipment, preventative maintenance and the commuter bus overhaul is also included, as is the funding for the purchase of new buses.
"In addition to this standard funding, we're also requesting Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality, or CMAQ, funding to increase frequency of service and to extend the daily hours of service."