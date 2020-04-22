Gwinnett County officials are going to pursue some of the money made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act known more commonly as the CARES Act.
The county commission voted Tuesday to apply for public assistance funding available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, through the act. That money is expected to flow to Georgia through the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
County officials are seeking the money to help with reimbursements for expenses taken to address the COVID-19 outbreak in Gwinnett. Examples of areas that the county can seek reimbursement for include transportation, community development needs such as housing and the homeless community, health care-related expenses and other general COVID-19-related expenditures.
“I appreciate the proactive work that County staff, especially our Grants Management and Finance staff, have done to capture costs that may be eligible for reimbursement and to follow closely the progress of federal funding and associated guidance” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash. “We all want to be sure that we use funding appropriately in ways that will benefit the community.”
The CARES Act set aside $2.2 trillion in stimulus relief funding to help the American public as well as businesses and state and local governments. The amount Gwinnett will pursue has not yet been determined.
"Our grants team in finance is working internally with county departments to define eligible expenses for reimbursement, and we've also shared this funding opportunity with several of our partners for distribution to our local nonprofit partners and cooperative ministries who are first time eligible applicants under this disaster declaration," Chief Financial Officer Maria Woods told commissioners on Tuesday.
Gwinnett's request is part of what county officials described as their "proactive approach to accepting disaster public assistance and CARES Act funding in order to facilitate timely relief to County departments and community partners who have played an instrumental role in preparing for and responding to COVID-19 needs."
