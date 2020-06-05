Gwinnett County Public Schools CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks shared a message on Friday about the dual impact of unrest on students and staff.
In a letter, Wilbanks also addressed the efforts he and the board of education will take to ensure there is equity and inclusion in the school system's policies and procedures for the 181,000 students and 23,000 employees in the Gwinnett County Public Schools system.
"In Gwinnett County Public Schools, it is both our privilege and our responsibility to see that the education our students receive is responsive to their academic needs, as well as their physical and emotional well-being," Wilbanks said. "We work hard at it every day, including in the recent weeks when we faced a global pandemic, followed by very public reminders of the racism that still exists in our country and a period of devastating social unrest."
He said the spring of 2020 will "long be remembered as one of the most challenging times for our nation, and for all educators in the public schools."
As the school year came to an end, he said, students and educators added new terms to their vocabulary – coronavirus, social distancing, PPE, flattening the curve – and were introduced to strangers such as Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
"[Their] names now are indelible in our hearts and minds," Wilbanks said. "They were people who once lived, worked, played, worshipped and loved in communities not unlike our own. We are shocked, sickened and saddened by the shameful ways in which their lives were ended, and we grieve for them and their families. Still, we cannot fathom the impact of these tragic incidents and others on the black members of our community who are fearful, hurting and angry that these injustices continue to occur."
The challenge, Wilbanks said, is to respond compassionately and effectively. The Core Beliefs and Commitments adopted by the Gwinnett County Board of Education, which will be used for guidance, express the board’s commitment “…to the civic virtues that bind together communities of many cultures, faiths, viewpoints, interests and histories into a unified nation. E pluribus unum. Out of many, one.”
Wilbanks said this commitment holds significant meaning for every person employed by, or served by, Gwinnett County Public Schools.
"Out of many, one… we must come together to speak out and address racism," he said. "In addition to what must be done in the home and by the faith community to mend our fractured world, our schools must be welcoming places of unity, acceptance, understanding, tolerance and hope.
"Schools alone cannot solve society’s problems and eradicate its ills. But schools can do a lot to counter the ignorance, disrespect, prejudice, and fear that allow a community to become a fertile field for hatred and divisiveness. In Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Board of Education and I are committed to continuing to do everything we can to keep this from happening here."
Beyond educating every student to the highest level possible, Wilbanks said the board will expand and improve the school district’s work already underway in the areas of equity and inclusion. It will also continue to review its policies and procedures to make sure they cause no harm to any student or group, but foster a learning environment that increases opportunities and promotes success for all.
"That requires us to acknowledge the blind spots we may have based on our personal lived experiences, and to remove them through meaningful conversations within our diverse community where we truly listen to one another and build bridges of understanding," he said.
More specifically, Wilbanks said the board will maximize the value of its involvement in the Georgia 3 R’s Project, which emphasizes the rights, responsibility, and respect that apply to every child and adult in the school district.
Additionally, they will cultivate support for their efforts through partnerships with the local faith community and organizations that share their commitment to encouraging and shaping a more just, equitable society, Wilbanks said.
"We must try to understand one another’s point of view, be sensitive to each other’s feelings, and take what action we must to address the issues and make things better for all the members of our society," Wilbanks said. "Our message and our model of behavior must be 'All are welcome, all are valued, here.'”
