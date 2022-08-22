Gwinnett County property owners will soon begin receiving their tax bills.
Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell announced her office will begin mailing the first batches of 2022 property tax bills on Thursday. Property owners will also be able to go online and view their bill digitally on that day at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Pay.
The tax bills will be due by Nov. 1.
“Paying online with an e-check is the best way for Gwinnett citizens to pay their property tax bills,” advised Mitchell. “It is safe, secure, easy and free. There’s no worrying about mail delivery and no need to stand in line, use gas, time or even a stamp.”
The Tax Commissioner's Office said debit and credit cards can be used to pay bills online. There is an added convenience fee of $3.95 for debit cards and a 2.25% fee of the total paid for using credit cards and PayPal. Property owners can also use their checking account as an e-check. The Tax Commissioner's Office has a video on its website that explains how to pay by e-check.
If an owner sold their home this year, they will still receive a tax bill for the property, as will the person who bought it. Tax officials said that fact often surprises people who have sold their property.
"Most of the time tax liability transfers seamlessly to buyers because taxes are paid on time," the Tax Commissioner's Office said in an explanation on its website. "On the rare occasion they're not, sellers need to know the tax laws and how to protect themselves.
"Taxes accrue in full on Jan. 1, and the Jan. 1 owner is responsible for the entire amount. If the taxes become delinquent, the Jan. 1 owner is named on the tax lien - unless, within 90 days of the payment due date, three things are in place: acceptable proof that the purchaser assumed liability is submitted to the Tax Commissioner; and the deed is in the new owner's name, and the deed is properly recorded."
The Tax Commissioner's Office provides access to property tax information to mortgage companies. Any property owners who have tax escrow accounts, however, bear the responsibility of making sure the taxes are paid in a timely manner, however.
Property owners who need assistance with their tax bills can call the Property Tax Customer Service at 770-822-8800 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
They can also send an email to Tax@GwinnettCounty.com, use the "Chat" function on GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com or visit the main property tax office in person at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The Tax Commissioner's Office offers property owners the ability to make appointments in advance, by using prompts under the "Property Tax Office" section at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/appointments, to shorten their wait at the office.
